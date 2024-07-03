Former Bok forward Tendai Mtawarira received love from Mzansi after he shared a picture of himself and music superstar Jay-Z in New York City

Beast is a member of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency and started the Beast Foundation to help youngsters all over Mzansi develop their skills on the sporting field

Fans took to social media to admire Beast for his Instagram post, which showed him standing next to the hip-hop icon

Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, a former Bok prop, continued to show he is thriving after hanging up his boots after sharing a picture alongside hip-hop legend Jay-Z.

The 38-year-old is a member of Jay-Z’s sporting agency, Roc Nation Sports, including current Bok winger Cheslin Kolbe, who recently met the rapper in Tokyo.

Beast poses alongside Jay-Z

Beast shared his picture on his Instagram post below:

Beast posted the picture on Instagram during a trip to New York City, where he continued his work with the youth development organisation The Beast Foundation, which started in 2020.

Beast posted:

“ROC FAM ..#God’sPlan.”

After hanging up his boots in 2019, Beast has been working with his foundation and in various business ventures while he also celebrated 13 years of marriage in September 2023.

Fans admire Beast

Local netizens took to social media to express their admiration for Beast after he shared his picture with the 24-time Grammy Award winning hip-hop artist.

Bongai Zamchiya praised Beast:

“Game recognise game.”

Flanker Hacjivah Dayimani liked the post:

“Next level!!”

Meredith Morris says Jay Z is lucky:

“Jay Z was in great company.”

Lungelo Matangira applauded Beast:

“Jay-Z next to a legend.”

Tracey Barnes is a fan of Beast:

“You’re a LEGEND.”

