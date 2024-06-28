World Cup winner Faf de Klerk received love from local fans after his wife shared an image of their baby daughter Remi-Ré

The De Klerk family celebrated four months with their bundle of joy on Friday, 28 June 2024, by posting a pic of the adorable baby

Fans took to social media to show their love for the baby, saying the cutie resembles her good-looking parents

Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk celebrated his daughter's four-month birthday. Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images and Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

While Springbok Faf de Klerk prepares to face Ireland on Saturday, 29 June 2024, his wife, Mine, shared an adorable picture celebrating four months with their daughter Remi-Ré.

Scrumhalf De Klerk is part of a group of Bok fathers, which includes a large portion of the squad including enforcer Eben Etzebeth and flanker Siya Kolisi.

Faf de Klerk celebrates four months with his daughter

Mine de Klerk shared a picture of baby Remi-Ré in the Instagram post below:

De Klerk's wife, Mine, shared a picture of herself and Remi-Ré on her Instagram account while her husband prepares to line up alongside Kolisi to face Ireland on Saturday, 29 June 2024.

Mine posted:

"Four months with baby Remi-Ré."

The post of the De Klerk baby was well received by Mzansi fans who will be hoping to keep smiling after a Bok victory against the Irish.

Fans are in love

Local netizens took to social media to show their love for the pictures of De Klerk's adorable babatjie, saying the baby resembles her good-looking parents.

Anneleemurray gave a compliment:

"She is beautiful like her mama."

Lindeningobeni0606 kept it short and sweet:

"So beautiful."

Judith Mayne was grateful:

"What lovely photos. She's gorgeous. Thanks for sharing these photos of Remi-Ré."

Georgia Mumford loves the pic:

"She is so cute."

Zamie.h notices the resemblance:

"Beautiful baby girl, she got her mama & papa's features."

Source: Briefly News