Dineo Moeketsi celebrated her husband, Solo Ntsizwa Ka Mthimkhulu's new album.

Source: Instagram

Dineo Moeketsi celebrated her husband, Solo Ntsizwa Ka Mthimkhulu, after the release of his fourth studio album, The God Anomaly.

Dineo Moeketsi fan-girls her hubby

It's new music Friday, and Solo Ntsizwa Ka Mthimkhulu kept his promise to release his new body of work.

The God Anomaly, which includes Separate the Rams, features a mature sound, and as his fourth studio album, Solo delved more into his roots to deliver a masterpiece of a project - and his wife thinks so too!

On release day, Dineo Moeketsi sang her husband's praises on Instagram for the time he took to create his new album and for constantly breaking new ground:

"I am insanely proud of you! Constantly pushing the boundaries and motivating some of us to really dive in! I know this project never felt like labour because of how you immersed yourself in the process from day 1.

"I'd like to think of this as your Sistine Chapel, and I'm geeking out watching people experience you in this album. God bless, love of mine; some great things are on the way."

Mzansi shows love to Solo Ntsizwa Ka Mthimkhulu

Fans congratulated Solo on his new release and have already tapped in:

South African rapper, Kid X, said:

"Magnum Opus!"

immmchosen praised Solo:

"Solid, solid, solid project. I thoroughly enjoyed it."

thuladu wrote:

"Some things need to be experienced in person. Some of us are lucky to have a front-row seat on this journey. Well done, Zot."

johnlundun was grateful:

"It's only a blessing to be a part of this. Congratulations."

sirsekaja posted:

"It's been worth the wait. Bumping this was the first order of business today. Congrats and Godspeed."

Mzansi rapper, Nveigh, showed love to Solo:

"Separate the Rams! Congrats, la familia."

