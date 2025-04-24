Rapper KO gave fans a little taste of his latest hit, 'Pharadise' featuring Young Stunnah, ahead of the song’s release at midnight on Friday, 25 April 2025

The song will be the lead single for KO’s upcoming album 'PharaCity', which will speak about the hustle of everyday life that he and the rest of South Africa go through

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were excited to hear the new song, after the short video teasing the hit left them impressed

Ahead of the PharaCity album release in June 2025, rapper KO gave fans a taste of his new song, Pharadise, featuring Young Stunnah.

The 44-year-old rapper will drop the song at midnight on Friday, 25 April 2025, and fans are already expecting it to be a hit.

Mzansi rapper KO and vocalist Young Stunnah teased their new song on social media.

Source: Instagram

KO, who released his latest offering in March, and Young Stunnah are no strangers to working together, having collaborated on several projects before.

KO and Young Stunnah give fans a teaser of their next hit

Watch the teaser in the video below:

According to his Instagram account, KO opened up about his inspiration behind PharaCity, while the album’s cover art has been criticised by music executive Nota Baloyi.

KO posted:

“My new album dropping June 13, 2025, is a mirror held up to our lives, reflecting the raw, beautiful chaos we navigate every day. We’re a nation of hustlers, dreamers, fighters—laughing through the pain, loving through the struggle, uniting through it all. This project is the soundtrack to that story, our story, scored with every ounce of my soul.”

KO spoke about his new album on his Instagram account:

Young Stunnah and KO have blessed Mzansi with new music

While KO has made headway with his new offering to his adoring fans, the 27-year-old Young Stunnah has also released new sounds to the Mzansi public.

The Amapiano singer has a history of working with some of the top names in the industry, such as Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa.

In 2024, Young Stunnah was featured on Kabza’s hit Imithandazo, which scooped multiple Metro FM Music Awards, including Song of the Year.

KO and Young Stunnah have both released new music in 2025.

Source: Instagram

Fans are excited by KO and Young Stunnah’s latest collaboration

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were excited about the release of Pharadise and praised KO for his consistency in delivering several hits.

Hulumany_za is excited:

“SETE 2.0 LET'S GO!! 🔥🔥”

Matimukindness is impressed by KO:

“Damn🔥🔥 KO can’t stop dropping classic songs, bro. SA stand up.”

Mabuzankosana loved the video:

“Always wanted to see the Shanda God in studio.”

Thabiso is a fan:

“19 years later and still leading the race, it must 'Pharadise'.”

Berianpheeha expects great things:

“Certified hit already 🔥🔥”

Young Stunnah opens up on his close relationship with Kabza de Small

As reported by Briefly News, Amapiano vocalist Young Stunnah opened up on his relationship with Kabza de Small, calling him a father figure.

Young Stunnah and Kabza have often worked together in the past, while their 2024 offering Imithandazo won several local awards.

