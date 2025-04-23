Controversial Nota Baloyi has made headlines once again as by trashing rapper K.O on social media

The popular music executive dissed the Skhanda World owner's upcoming album cover

The award-winning rapper shared with Briefly News that he will be dropping his lead single, Pharadise, on Friday, 25 April 2025

Nota Baloyi dissed K.O's upcoming album cover. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi has done it again. The controversial star didn't hold back as he trashed the award-winning rapper K.O on social media.

Recently, the music executive ruffled a lot of feathers on X (formerly known as Twitter) after he came for the SETE hitmaker by dissing his upcoming album cover. In his tweet, Baloyi blabbed about how the rapper couldn't even do a proper shoot for his album cover:

"Couldn’t even do a proper shoot."

See the post below:

Netizens drag Nota for dissing K.O's album cover

Shortly after Baloyi dissed K.O's album cover, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others dragged the controversial music executive. Here's what they had to say below:

@Mondocabezo_ said:

"It looks like it was done using the cheap version on chatgpt."

@NkosazanaFather wrote:

"Let him be bro. Let it go."

@tyrnt_sith responded:

"Why are you not part of the creative team for the album cover/concept. I'm quite certain your wits will make a huge difference."

@PRINCE_FEAR1 questioned:

"Manje, how is that your business?"

K.O announced the release of his lead single, 'Pharadise.' Image: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

While Nota Baloyi dissed his album cover, K.O shared an exciting announcement with Briefly News about his lead single, Pharadise.

He said:

"I’m proud to announce Pharadise, the lead single from my upcoming project, Phara City, dropping April 25, 2025, with the full album set to land June 13. This isn’t just music—it’s a mirror to our lives, a map for the journey, and a movement for the resilient. Pharadise is a reunion that feels like destiny. Young Stunna and I are back, reigniting the spark that birthed SETE—the 2022 juggernaut that owned South Africa’s soul."

K.O drops song with AKA

The moment that fans have been waiting for has arrived as K.O celebrated the 10th anniversary of Run Jozi with the release of his long-awaited track with AKA in October 2024.

The rappers' collaborations have not only solidified their place in South African rap history with their incredible lyrical skills but also showcased their undeniable chemistry, and their latest offering is no different.

King Size's verse is reminiscent of their feature on Vigilante's Bang Out, a high-energy braggadocio song that highlights their arrogance. Hip-hop heads may notice Ifani's famous cadence in K.O.'s verse, which speaks to the Skhanda god's versatility.

Nadia Nakai and K.O’s sweet picture spark dating rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African rappers Nadia Nakai and K.O recently set the rumour mill ablaze when their picture together went viral on social media. Fans speculated that the two stars may be dating.

Nadia Nakai has been out of the dating scene for a while after her boyfriend, AKA's, death in 2023. The rapper and businesswoman has been rumoured to have dated several people after her boyfriend's death, but she has never confirmed anything.

