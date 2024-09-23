Nadia Nakai and K.O sparked dating rumours after a viral picture of them together circulated on social media

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, with some suggesting they would make a cute couple, while others believed it was just an innocent moment at K.O's Skhanda World event

Nadia Nakai, who has been out of the dating scene since AKA died in 2023, has not confirmed any romantic relationship

South African rappers Nadia Nakai and K.O recently set the rumour mill ablaze when their picture together went viral on social media. Fans speculated that the two stars may be dating.

Nadia Nakai and K.O’s picture has left Mzansi divided. Image: @nadianakai and @mrcashtime

Is Nadia Nakai dating K.O?

Nadia Nakai has been out of the dating scene for a while after her boyfriend, AKA's death in 2023. The rapper and businesswoman has been rumoured to have dated several people after her boyfriend's death, but she never confirmed anything.

A picture of the More Drugs rapper posing with fellow rapper K.O was recently shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @HermaineM. The picture shows the stars having a cute moment with a baby boy.

Fans react to Nadia Nakai and K.O's picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the picture. While some noted that the rappers made a cute couple, others said it was just an innocent picture taken at K.O's Skhanda World event.

@AgentChitsinde said:

"Okay, she has gone to K.O now."

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"OK...I see it, they make sense."

@Woodscissor added:

"I'd never date my niggaz woman no matter what man; even if he died, my loyalty doesn't stop."

@Sphoza_01 wrote:

"Lol, so someone takes a picture of people standing together, and y'all conclude that they're dating?"

@alferzw said:

"They make a perfect match, though if truth be told."

