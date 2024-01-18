Rapper Nadia Nakai made headlines recently as she sparked dating rumours with nightclub boss Joel Booysen

Joel posted a video of them looking all cosy on TikTok recently

Many netizens speculated that the two might be an item

Nadia Nakai is suspected to be dating a nightclub boss. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai finds herself trending once again on social media. The star is suspected to have moved on since rapper AKA passed away last year.

Nadia Nakai sparks dating rumours

The rapper and entrepreneur Nadia Nakai made headlines once again after she denied stealing a wig worth more than R6k from a Namibian woman and business owner. And now Bragga is trending as she sparked dating rumours with nightclub boss Joel Booysen, the son of alleged S*xy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

Joel shared a video of them posing and looking all cosy at a club in Cape Town on TikTok, and he captioned it:

"Family❤️ @nadianakai #nadianakai #joelbooysen."

Watch the video below:

Fans suspect they are dating

Shortly after the video of the pair circulated on social media, many netizens started speculating that these two might be more than friends as they looked all romantic in the video. See some of the comments below:

Just_Kay92 wrote:

"but yoh yall wouldnt look bad as a couple."

003MXX replied:

"The levels this man is on....love it love it."

Kim responded:

"Love lives here man... Sweet."

Firdouz.merem wrote:

"No but u have a nice smile."

Jessie commented:

"Keep her safe .bro...luv that woman."

AL mentioned:

"Nice but just be safe Nadia."

Virgoshias shared:

"Love to see ....Joel look out for her please...Be safe Nadia."

Nadia Nakai twerks for Swanky Jerry

Nadia Nakai recently found herself trending on social media after her video with reality TV star Swanky Jerry went viral. The South African rapper was in Lagos for gigs and caught up with her co-stars.

The trending video of the rapper rocking a raunchy outfit and twerking for Swanky Jerry was shared on the X app by the popular entertainment blog MDN News.

Nadia Nakai gets trolled after allegations of her stealing R6K wig

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that rapper and AKA's lover Nadia Nakai finds herself trending and being dragged on social media after being accused of theft recently by a Namibian business owner.

Nadia Nakai finds herself in hot water. The star recently launched her cosmetic line, and now she finds herself being accused of stealing a wig that is worth over R6k.

Source: Briefly News