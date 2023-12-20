Nadia Nakai was accused of stealing a wig which cost R6500 from a Namibian hair seller, Senia

Bragga has since denied these claims, and she put her on blast and said the quality of the wig was not up to standard

In a rant on X, Nadia Nakai said the quality was bad, but Senia told Briefly News if the wig was really bad, then Nadia Nakai should not have left with it in the first place

Nadia Nakai has denied stealing the wig and mentioned how she thought the quality of it was bad. Image: @nadianakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai has come out to 'clear her name' from the wig theft claims made by a Namibian hairseller.

Nadia faces theft claims

Bragga was accused by Senia of FashionWins Hair of stealing a wig which cost R6500. She was in Namibia for a performance, but her wigs were unsatisfactory. She then got a 26-inch hair from the businesswoman under the condition that she purchases it for that price, or she borrows it and returns it the next day before she departs.

To her surprise, Senia mentioned that the wig never returned to her and she concluded that Nadia had stolen it.

Check out her rant posted by @MusaKhawula below:

Nadia Nakai puts Senia on blast

The Nah Mean rapper has since denied these claims. She took to her own social media platforms and put Senia on blast. She also accused her of giving her a wig which was not up to standard.

In one of her rants, Nadia said she has a million other wigs and that Senia's tangles in a day.

"That lady is crazy. You got your wig on the 7th, and it was wack anyway. Don't bore me. I have 1 million wigs why would I want yours that tangles in a day?"

In a separate rant, Nadia said Senia is a clout chaser.

"That lady is such a lair, and I didn’t pay. She must tell the truth! Psycho! She BEEEN having her wack wig! Cloutmonger!"

Senia told Briefly News if the wig was really bad, then Nadia Nakai should have not left with it in the first place.

"If the quality of the wig is bad, why did she leave with it then? Would one really leave a country with hair they were told to leave at reception, knowing it is bad? Whether it's good or bad, she still stole it."

Nadia Nakai to debut her cosmetic range

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai is preparing for the official unveiling of her cosmetics line, Naked Without Cosmetics.

The rapper gave supporters a glimpse of what awaits them with her upcoming cosmetics line through a video teaser.

Mzansi expressed joy and extended congratulations to Bragga for the launch, pledging their support for her new venture.

