Nadia Nakai is gearing up for the official launch of her makeup range, Naked Without Cosmetics

The rapper gave supporters a look into what to expect from her cosmetics line with a video teaser

Mzansi cheered and congratulated Bragga on the launch and promised to support her new venture

Nadia Nakai shared a visual teaser of the products included in her Naked Without Cosmetics range ahead of the launch. Images: nadianakai

Nadia Nakai is chasing the bag on a new level. The rapper will officially launch her makeup line, Naked Without Cosmetics in December 2023 and says she's both excited and nervous. But Bragga has the support of her fans and loved ones who praised her insane work ethic.

Nadia Nakai preps for Naked Without Cosmetics launch

Nadia Nakai is excited to finally launch her anticipated makeup line, Naked Without Cosmetics which officially hits the stores on Friday, 15 December 2023.

The Back In rapper shared a video teaser of what her cosmetics line will offer which includes foundation, concealer, gold and silver highlighter and much more:

"I’m screaming! I’ve worked so hard to get this product to where it is and now it’s finally here AND just in time for your last-minute Christmas shopping!!!

I’m so excited for this next chapter! Lol, can you tell!?? And please bear with me, I’m learning as I go. No brand partnership, THIS is all me!!!! Love you guys!"

Back in October 2023, the rapper announced the first episode of her newly launched podcast, Hello Bragga with a star guest and had fans hyped over her new venture.

Mzansi celebs cheer Nadia Nakai on

Peers can't wait to get their hands on Naked Without Cosmetics and wished Nadia Nakai well for the upcoming launch:

South African choreographer, Bontle Modiselle said:

"Congratulations mama! Wishing you everything and more!!! Can’t wait to try it."

Media personality. Minnie Dlamini congratulated Nadia:

"Well done, my angel!"

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes cheered Nadia on:

"Yay!!! Congratulations Bragga! Can’t wait!"

TV/ radio presenter Lootlove said:

"Congratulations, Mama!!"

DJ and reality TV star, DJ Zinhle wrote:

"Congratulations!"

Singer, Londie London congratulated:

"Congratulations, mama!"

Singer/ actress Dineo Moeketsi cheered:

"This is incredible! Congratulations, Mama."

DJ/ presenter, Speedsta said:

"Amazing!! Congratulations friend!"

Lifestyle influencer, Kefilwe Mabote was hyped:

"You keep coming through! Congratulations, babe! Love this."

Nadia Nakai partners with Guess

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Nadia Nakai's new brand partnership.

Our girl Bragga is literally chasing the bag and collaborated with Guess luxury bags as the new brand ambassador and couldn't contain her excitement during her announcement:

"BACK IN MY BAG! I’m proud to announce that I am the new brand ambassador for Guess luxury bags!"

