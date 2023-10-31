Nadia Nakai has been a busy bee as of late and seems to have new projects popping up every day

The rapper has ventured into the podcasting space and revealed the first episode and star guest in her new show, Hello Bragga

Fans are excited over Bragga's new podcast and congratulated her new moves

Nadia Nakai revealed that she's going into podcasting with 'Hello Bragga' and the first episode is up on her entertainment portal. Images: nadianakai

Our girl Nadia Nakai is chasing multiple streams of income. The Naaa Meaan hitmaker revealed on her Instagram page that she is joining the podcasting community after announcing her new show, Hello Bragga, with her first guest, Langa Mavuso.

The podcast will be available on Bragga's new entertainment portal, Bragga's World, and fans can't wait to tune in.

Nadia Nakai launches Hello Bragga podcast

Bragga is putting in the work and chasing the bag on a new level. The rapper launched her new podcast called Hello Bragga days after she revealed her entertainment portal, Bragga's World.

Nadia shared a hilarious preview of her podcast on Instagram that features Langa Mavuso in the first episode. The teaser was a chat about astrology and the musicians poked fun at Pisces and their alleged sketchy ways:

"I interviewed @langamav where we spoke about career, family, love and loss. Also, a Pisces can miss me!"

Fans react to Nadia Nakai's new podcast

Mzansi can't wait for Bragga's new show and the chat about Pisces had her comments buzzing:

yayarsa couldn't wait:

"Got to watch this!"

anele_zondo beamed at Bragga's guest:

"Oh yes! I hardly see Langa in interviews."

daphne_starr agreed:

"You're right about them Pisces!!!!"

abrooklynwinter opposed Nadia's statements:

"Justice for March Pisces bandla!"

get_bodied_by_t added:

"Nooo male March Pisces but females are so intuitive, get you a Pisces, trust me lol!"

dandennis.chino praised:

"Congratulations, we need more female lyk you!"

iamluke_c asked:

"Now why am I in it?"

Nadia Nakai stuns fans with new looks

In a recent report, Briefly News shared reactions to Nadia Nakai channelling Doja Cat's popular gothic look that received mixed reactions from social media.

Bragga's looks have evolved over the years but she always manages to keep them classy and stylish, even when going natural. She received praise from supporters recently when she showed off her long, natural hair in a high ponytail.

