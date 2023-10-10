South Africans gave rapper Nadia Nakai's Doja Cat-inspired gothic look a thumbs down

The award-winning artist got trolled for being a low-budget version of the American rapper

The reality star donned a black bob wig and gothic-like make-up with a black attire head-to-toe

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Nadia Nakai channeled her inner Doja Cat in a new look which left the internet divided.

Nadia Nakai got labelled the low-budget Doja Cat after she pulled off a gothic look by the American rapper. Image: @nadianakai, @dojacat

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai shows off odd look

The award-winning rapper, Nadia Nakai, got trolled for being a low-budget version of the American rapper. This was after she pulled off a look normally associated with Doja Cat.

The Young, Famous and African reality star donned a black bob wig and gothic-like make-up with a black attire head-to-toe.

PAY ATTENTION:

She posted a short clip on her Instagram page.

Nadia gets mixed reactions from netizens

South Africans gave rapper Nadia Nakai's Doja Cat-inspired gothic look a thumbs down.

While some loved the look and said it was on point, many found fault in it, and they poked fun at the Naa Meean rapper.

Commenting on a video posted by @MDNNewss, here's what netizens said:

@1st_Vince asked:

"Kinda early for Halloween, isn’t it?"

@DidahMotaung said:

"Ayi. She killed that look."

@Bongani_Wale observed:

"Nadia Nakai 33 years, Doja Cat 28 years. What a shame."

@Arinzethegreat joked:

"Low budget Doja."

@DonknowMcgrego stated:

"It's not make sure."

Nadia Nakai on whether she will have kids one day

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai revealed whether or not she desires to have kids of her own in the near future.

After the death of her boyfriend Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, she has mostly been alone with her dog.

Despite her being alone with her dog, the rapper said that she longs to have her own family one day and not end up living on her own.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News