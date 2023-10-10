Sete hitmaker K.O has given his fans a shout-out in an emotional message thanking their support

He posted on Instagram 10 random pictures of some stage performances, one with Danger, the other with J'Something

South Africans showered the Skhanda King with more love, reaffirming their love for him

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

K.O has penned a gratitude letter for his supporters throughout his career. Images: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Former Teargas member K.O has sent a message to his fans in a heartfelt social media post, thanking them for their support.

K.O sends thank you message to fans using 10 pictures

He posted 10 random pictures, including stage performances and one picture with Mi Casa's J'Something and Big Nuz's Danger. He captioned the emotional post, saying:

"Thank you for your continuous support even at times when I second guess myself, the love reassures me that I’m on the right path."

Here is the post below:

Instagrammers respond to K.O's gratitude message

His fan base sent more love to the Skhanda King in return, who made history by being the first South African artist to reach Platinum status for his hit song featuring Young Stunna and Blaxckie, Sete after reaching 100 million streams:

@a.licia.17 invited:

"Namibia is waiting for you."

@dyalivanelonwabo praised:

"18 year unprecedented run."

@pink_cure_drpamla hyped him:

"Walk tall..you deserve a humble proud walk."

@tri_ggerdesmall confessed:

"It started from the bottom you here @mrcashtime, I back you 100%, much love!"

@philani9993 said:

"KO inja ye game veteran."

@ntaolen gave him a pep talk:

"You're the best in the game nje why would you second-guess yourself?"

@__k___e___v___i___n___ encouraged him:

"Thatha the whole industry Baba."

@umfanakama.yedwa gave him another assurance:

The greatest!!

K.O launches new Skhanda World x Studio 88 collection with star-studded fashion show

In a related story on Briefly News, Mr CashTime introduced his 2023 Spring/Summer collection for his Skhanda World x Studio 88 apparel in a fashion show.

Musicians Moozlie and Nadia Nakai, among other industry colleagues, walked the runway in the elegant garden setting, which got a thumbs-up from social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News