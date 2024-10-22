Phindile Gwala Lands New Gig to Co-host ‘Amaqhawe: Our Heroes’, Mzansi Raves: “You Manifested This”
- Phindile Gwala recently bagged a new gig as the co-host of Amaqhawe: Our Heroes
- The former Muvhango actress and her co-host shared the news online, and fans couldn't stop raving about it
- Followers showed love to Phindile and praised her work ethic, saying she deserved the opportunity
Phindile Gwala recently bagged a new gig and was named co-host of Amaqhawe: Our Heroes.
Phindile Gwala celebrates new gig
Former Muvhango actress, Phindile Gwala, was recently announced as the co-host of a new show called Amaqhawe: Our Heroes.
The MANCOSA graduate let the cat out of the bag with a billboard announcing the news, and couldn't hide her excitement along with her co-host, Luthando Mthembu.
Taking to his Instagram page, Luthando shared the news with supporters who showered them with praise after seeing the billboard:
"How it feels to see yourself on a billboard."
Mzansi shows love to Phindile Gwala
Netizens congratulated the former Imbewu star on the fantastic opportunity and couldn't wait to watch her make magic:
mamzo116 said:
"Amazing, so happy for you. I'm sure your family is so proud of you. Well done!"
thabisoghuruva praised Phindile:
"You will always be the queen mother, no matter what. You always walk tall with your head high. You will forever be in my heart and forever be my daily inspiration."
lungile833 wrote:
"Congrats! You manifested this. Mvelase mkhulu mnisi wemvula bakithi!"
nombusomolefe was proud:
"Proud of you, my friend. Well done!"
paulmodjadji responded:
"@phindilegwala_official and @bu_universe, you two are magic together! Congratulations again, bantwana ba sekhaya! Nginithanda strong!"
auntywama2000 commented:
"I enjoy this combination of yours so much! Even now, I still can’t believe you guys have never worked together before this, with the insane chemistry you have. It feels like a lie."
momo_matsunyane added:
"This is a huge deal!"
Source: Briefly News
