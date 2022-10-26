Phindile Gwala, aka Fikile, is making a return on Imbewu after many thought she died on the night she last appeared in the e.tv telenovela

After her last appearance in 2021, Fikile is back to shake things up in the show and reportedly take over ownership of Emsamo

Imbewu viewers took to the show's comment section on social media and shared mixed reactions to the announcement, adding that they'll now watch the show

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The character of Fikile is making a comeback on Imbewu. The e.tv telenovela took to its timeline to make the announcement.

Phindile Gwala, aka Fikile, is making a dramatic 'Imbewu' return after her last appearance in 2021. Image: @phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Played by Phindile Gwala, many thought that Fikile died on the night she disappeared in the ocean. She's back to shake things up and take over ownership of Emsamo.

ZAlebs reports that Fikile, who was unknowingly dating her half brother, will make a dramatic return in the show on Thursday, 27 October. The publication further reports that Phindile was apparently axed from the show in 2021 after she failed to impress producers with her acting skills.

The show denied the rumours. Imbewu took to Instagram to make the announcement of Fikile's return.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The viewers of the show shared mixed reactions to the news.

alletaneziwe commented:

"Fikile, welcome back sis."

addammathews asked:

"How come?"

alletaneziwe wrote:

"Let's give Fikile a chance guys, then we can complain."

chuompunje said:

"She could have stayed dead and we would not have minded at all..."

lefanjalo commented:

"The most talented... haters should hate but deep down they know she's the best."

mapaseka2715 wrote:

"She's come back to continue sleeping with her brother."

thokozanemotsi said:

"Welcome back Fikile, can you kill Maharaj now."

tebogobokaboka added:

"I left Imbewu the night she disappeared in that ocean and from today I'M BACK."

Skeem Saam fans roast Khwezi's wig

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khwezi from Skeem Saam is going through the most these days. Since her man Lehasa's trial began, she has been eating dust.

Just recently, Lehasa embarrassed Khwezi, played by Samukele Mkhize, in front of everyone outside court when he let go of her hand and walked hand-in-hand with his other chick, Pretty.

A popular Facebook user hilariously shared snaps of Khwezi's messy weave and compared it to that of a character from a Nigerian movie titled Blood Sisters. Tinashe Eugene Mushanguri captioned the collage:

"Khwezi's hair (wig) looking like the ghost of Gloria from Nigerian movie Blood Sisters."

Other Skeem Saam fans took to the comments section and hilariously agreed with Tinashe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News