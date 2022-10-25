Skeem Saam viewers think Khwezi wig looks familiar and compared it to a character from a Nigerian movie titled Blood Sisters

Khwezi had a bad hair day when her man Lehasa went to face trial for a case that could see him go to jail for a long time

After one popular Facebook user claimed Khwezi looks like Gloria from the movie, many agreed that the wig they're wearing in the pics is the same

Khwezi from Skeem Saam is going through the most these days. Since her man Lehasa's trial began, she has been eating dust.

‘Skeem Saam’ viewers think Kwezi’s looks like she's the “ghost” of Gloria from ‘Blood Sisters’. Image: @samukele_mkhize

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Lehasa embarrassed Khwezi, played by Samukele Mkhize, in front of everyone outside court when he let go of her hand and walked hand-in-hand with his other chick, Pretty.

A popular Facebook user hilariously shared snaps of Khwezi's messy weave and compared it to that of a character from a Nigerian movie titled Blood Sisters. Tinashe Eugene Mushanguri captioned the collage:

"Khwezi's hair (wig) looking like the ghost of Gloria from Nigerian movie Blood Sisters."

Other Skeem Saam fans took to the comments section and hilariously agreed with Tinashe:

Thapelo Pape said:

"The difference is that the hair looks good on Gloria."

Reaoleboga T. Ipeleng commented:

"I also told my family that Khwezi looks like a Nigerian yesterday."

Nomthandazo Lerato wrote:

"And I've been saying that since last week."

Dimpho Gladys Tsehlo said:

"I thought I was the only one who noticed that, Tinashe."

Lerato Confidence Moalusi Gwala commented:

"I remember that movie."

Sbosh Suk Suk Masuku wrote:

"Exactly yoooh. Whoever did her hair will not see heaven."

Blessing Ndlovu said:

"And they look alike."

Zama Mofokeng added:

"I'm glad I'm not the only one who thought of that."

