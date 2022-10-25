Skeem Saam's Clement Maosa's fans went gaga when he showed off his lux German whip on his timeline at the beginning of this week

The media personality was on his way to Limpopo when he decided to take a snap next to his posh Mercedes Benz, he is in his hometown to launch his EP

Social media users took to his comment section to let him know that they like his car and agreed with his that Limpopo is indeed where the heart is

Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa has taken to his timeline to show off his luxurious German machine.

‘Skeem Saam’ star Clement Maosa showed off his German machine. Image: @clementmaosa

Source: Instagram

The actor, who plays the character of Kwaito Seakamela in the SABC 1 show, was on his way to his hometown in Limpopo when he decided to pull to the side and take a pic next to his Mercedes Benz.

The media personality, who is also a lawyer, is in the province to launch his EP, Humble Beginnings. He'll be performing in Turfloop on Saturday, 29 October.

ZAlebs reports that he showed off the whip on his official Instagram account. He captioned his post:

"Limpopo is where the heart is!"

Peeps took to his comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on his caption and ride:

broddy_w.w said:

"Pull up on me."

veemonaney wrote:

"Nice car bhuti."

mpho_zane_matheta commented:

"Nice one man."

blessing.3242 said:

"Home is always a vibe, lepara la Limpopo."

fentsemahladisa wrote:

"Brayaka you can say that again, our hearts are home but we are somewhere."

mateumayoyo commented:

"Good lyf bra."

mkhonzazk said:

"Nice broer."

mosetlakgolo_10 added:

"Have a great trip my brother."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux cars while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. Somizi said:

"Taking over the mother F city..."

