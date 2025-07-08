A deeply emotional TikTok video went viral, showing a woman breaking down in tears of joy during a surprise proposal

The proposal, set amidst a joyous family gathering with singing and ululations, held significant cultural weight

Viewers praised the groom for honouring tradition, highlighting the beautiful blend of African culture and modern romance in the union

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans were touched by a viral TikTok video of a culturally significant proposal where a woman was surprised with an engagement shortly after lobola was paid, blending tradition and modern romance.

An emotional TikTok video captured the moment a South African woman cried tears of joy during a surprise proposal, which came shortly after her lobola had been paid. Image: @enock_shaba

Source: TikTok

A deeply moving moment caught on camera has captured the hearts of TikTok viewers as a woman breaks down in tears during a surprise proposal, shortly after lobola had been paid. The video, shared by user @enock_shaba, shows a woman in shock and overwhelmed by emotions, tears of joy as her partner gets down on one knee in front of loved ones.

Moments earlier, she had no idea what was coming. The proposal took place during a family gathering, and the setting is filled with joy, singing, ululations, and celebration. Tears stream down the woman’s face as she nods and eventually says ‘yes' through sobs. What makes this proposal even more special is the cultural significance behind it.

The concept of lobola in South Africa

In many South African traditions, paying lobola (bride price) is the true sign of commitment, long before a formal engagement ring is introduced. The proposal served as the final confirmation that their union was both official and sacred.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTok users flooded the comments with praise for the groom and admiration for the cultural layers involved. Many noted that this wasn’t just a proposal, it was the culmination of love, tradition, family unity, and mutual respect. Others applauded the man for honoring tradition before the flashy gesture, while still surprising his partner with a heartfelt proposal that she clearly wasn’t expecting. It was the perfect blend of African culture and modern romance, and viewers couldn’t get enough.

Shortly after her lobola was paid, a South African woman was overwhelmed with emotion during a surprise proposal caught on TikTok. Image: @enock_shaba

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Noxolo Selepe explained:

"She’s surprised because she wasn’t expecting a modern proposal; they already did the traditional one. She didn’t think he’d do it in front of everyone. ❤️❤️❤️"

No_kwanda said:

"This is how engagements should be done. 🙂 Love this for you, stranger! ❤️"

Thato said:

"Much respect to you, bro. You did it the traditional way first, and now you're giving her the proposal of her dreams after being accepted by her family. Big ups! 🥳"

Zanele Zamantungwa wrote:

"This thing about young love is just so beautiful."

I Mayor asked:

"But lobola was already paid, right? Why is the bride acting so surprised?"

Andiswa Gumede commented:

"Some of us will just keep saying 'wow, wow' like an ambulance until we die. 😭😭"

Andypells wrote:

"The only engagements I recognise... Family engagements! ❤️❤️ So lovely!"

O pila asked:

"But didn’t she already say yes?"

Kharendwe Nemukula asked:

"Very beautiful, but why propose after paying lobola?"

Lizzy added:

"I'm the best photographer... Super proud of you, big brother! 🥰❤️🥹"

Kwenza wrote:

"Looks like the one who cried at Ramaphosa’s speech. 🥺"

Ndalo-entle said:

"Lord, what is this child doing? He's giving up his peace of mind too early."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about lobola

An American man's celebration of a lobola milestone in his marriage captivated a vast online audience

African women discussed the concept of lobola and decided to tweak a few things that benefit men.

A Muslim woman from Cape Town was excited about her lobola day and vlogged her experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News