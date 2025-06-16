A Muslim woman from Cape Town was excited about her lobola day and vlogged her experience

South Africans were wowed by the cultural exchange between families and watched the now-viral TikTok video

Social media users showered the jolly makoti with sweet messages in a thread of 294 comments

A South African fashion designer from Cape Town surprised her TikTok followers with her first step to saying, ‘I do’.

The Mzansi lady shared her lobola video online and garnered over 142K views after posting on Saturday.

Muslim lady shared lobola video on TikTok

A talented fashion designer from Cape Town, Abdah Lee, wowed the internet with her sweet lobola video. The bride was so excited about the special day and filmed the magical experience.

Her family supported her and prepared the living room for the groom’s family. After Lee received a call that confirmed her in-laws were on the way, her smile widened and her excitement grew.

She ensured that everything was perfectly in place to please her new family and hoped that the negotiations would go smoothly. Lee wore Xhosa attire and looked like a real makoti.

The Muslim lady was excited to marry her Xhosa sweetheart and even went to the Eastern Cape to spend time with his family during the festive season. She vlogged the village life experience and posted it on TikTok.

Lee captioned her now-viral TikTok post:

“My lobola negotiations. A day full of meaning, tradition, and love.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi warmed by lobola negotiations

Social media users were stunned by the sweet video and commented:

@Sane prayed:

“Your excitement, my goodness. May God bless your marriage.”

@Nurie Nur🇵🇸 wondered:

“Thank god I came across your page! I am Muslim as well and had questions about these two religions getting married. Are you having a Muslim wedding as well?”

@The Muslim Makoti answered:

“Yes, we are having a Nikkah and a Xhosa traditional wedding. You can send me a DM!”

@LameezE said:

“This is beautiful! I love how culture and religion are integrated so beautifully. Congratulations.”

@RBear wrote:

“The excitement and the love I felt from this. Love is truly the only thing in life we need.”

@مشفقة 🇿🇦 shared:

“I have so many questions because I am Muslim and don’t know if I should give this guy, who is Xhosa, a chance.”

@The Muslim Makoti explained:

“It’s okay to have questions, it’s such a big decision. If he respects your faith and you both are willing to grow together, it can work beautifully. Don’t be afraid to ask all your questions, your peace and deen come first.”

Source: Briefly News