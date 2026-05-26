A leopard tortoise estimated to be between 50 and 70 years old was found chained to the ground without food or water at an illegal shebeen in Klerksdorp

The tortoise was rescued by Captain Elize van Schalkwyk of the Klerksdorp FLASH Unit

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested and is facing charges under both the Liquor Act and the Animal Protection Act

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An endangered tortoise rescued by SAPS. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

The SA Police Service shared two images on 22 May 2026 on their X page. The first showed Captain Elize van Schalkwyk and a Nature Conservation field officer proudly holding a rescued tortoise.

The second told a different story. The animal was chained up in what appeared to be someone's backyard, surrounded by empty bottles and crates, with no food or water in sight.

The post explained that Captain van Schalkwyk, commander of the Klerksdorp Firearm, Liquor and Second-Hand Goods Unit, had visited a property in Wilken Street after receiving a tip-off about illegal liquor trading.

She arrested a 51-year-old suspect for dealing in liquor without a licence. While inspecting the area, she came across the tortoise.

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The endangered animal was chained to the ground and left in poor conditions. The suspect was immediately hit with an additional charge for contravening the Animal Protection Act.

Nature Conservation field officer Kelly Meintjies arrived shortly after and took the tortoise into care.

What is a leopard tortoise?

The leopard tortoise is the fourth-largest tortoise species in the world. It's found across the savannas of eastern and southern Africa. Adults weigh around 13kg and can live between 80 and 100 years.

According to Wikipedia, they are listed under Appendix II of CITES, an international agreement that regulates the trade of wild animals and plants, meaning they are a protected species. Keeping one without authorisation is illegal in South Africa, and those found in possession of one can face fines or prosecution.

SAPS urged members of the public who have an unauthorised tortoise to surrender it to the nearest NSPCA or an authorised wildlife rehabilitation centre.

Anyone with information about illegal possession or trade of tortoises can report it to the Wildlife Crime Information Network via WhatsApp on 079 643 9556.

The suspect is due to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on 25 May 2026.

View the X post below:

Mzansi in disbelief over the tortoise rescue

People had plenty to say after the post went up on SAPS X page:

@skhangiwem wrote:

"It was in chains 😢"

@sk42919864 said:

"Chained a tortoise? The shebeen owner needs God."

@andyklaas1 added:

"It is used for witchcraft, nothing good."

@artfulkwara wrote:

"Many tortoises and monkeys in KwaXhosaland. I've visited many homes where sangomas keep monkeys and tortoises."

@warawaat said:

"Hayisuka, she should have left the tortoise. Who said the tortoise needs water or food? Nxaaaa, nonsense."

The comments section on an X post. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

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