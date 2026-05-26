New Zealand rugby player Kwaid Ahhoi says a frightening collision during a match changed how he views life and family

The Nelson Rugby Club player feared he had been paralysed after struggling to move on the field

The incident comes weeks after another New Zealand rugby player died following a devastating injury

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Rugby player Kwaid Ahhoi has retired after suffering a terrifying on-field injury. Image: Stuff.co.nz

Source: UGC

A New Zealand rugby player has retired from the sport after suffering a serious on-field injury that left him fearing he had been paralysed, just weeks after another player died following a devastating rugby incident.

Nelson Rugby Club player Kwaid Ahhoi was injured during a Division 2 match against Waimea Old Boys Rugby Football Club on 23 May 2026. According to Stuff and the NZ Herald, Ahhoi blacked out after a heavy collision before regaining consciousness while lying motionless on the field.

The rugby player said his first thoughts were terrifying.

“I tried to move my hands. Nothing. I tried to move my feet. Nothing,” Ahhoi told Stuff.

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“As I opened my eyes, a sickening thought looped through my mind: ‘Am I paralysed?’”

Kwaid Ahhoi retires after serious rugby injury

Ahhoi was reportedly surrounded by worried players from both teams as medics attended to him on the field. Nelson Rugby Football Club later confirmed on Facebook that the player had suffered a “serious injury” during the match.

The club thanked medical staff and Waimea Old Boys Rugby Football Club for assisting after the incident.

“It's never a nice thing to see a player carried from the field,” the club said.

According to the NZ Herald, Ahhoi remained stricken on the field for close to an hour before being taken away for further treatment. The loose forward said feeling slowly returned to his body after several tense moments.

“I knew in that moment I was going to be okay,” he told Stuff.

However, the incident has now ended his rugby career.

“That’s because my doctor told me if I get another head knock I will likely be wheeled out of hospital in a wheelchair … or worse,” Ahhoi said.

Rugby concussion concerns grow in New Zealand

Ahhoi said the frightening experience changed his priorities and made him focus more on his wife and children.

“I’m putting more focus on my wife and kids - just to ensure I’m around long enough to meet my grandkids,” he said.

The incident comes weeks after Auckland rugby player Eugene Hanna died after suffering what his club described as an “unsurvivable” injury during a match earlier this month.

New Zealand Rugby League later said player safety and concussion protocols remained a major priority following Hanna’s death.

New Zealand rugby player Kwaid Ahhoi has retired from the sport after a terrifying injury. Image: Nelson Rugby Football Club

Source: Facebook

Support pours in for injured rugby player

Ahhoi also spoke about the support he has received since the incident.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of a good support system,” he said.

“My wife has been amazing and my kids as well.”

The incident has again placed attention on concussion management and player safety in contact sport, particularly following several recent rugby tragedies in New Zealand.

Ahhoi says he now plans to support rugby from the sidelines by watching his son play, while focusing on recovery and family life after surviving what he described as the most frightening moment of his life.

Rugby player safety concerns after recent New Zealand tragedies

Briefly News previously reported that New Zealand rugby player Eugene Hanna died after suffering a devastating injury during a match in Auckland earlier this month.

The 30-year-old spent days in hospital before passing away, with rugby organisations later stressing the importance of concussion protocols and player safety measures across the sport.

Source: Briefly News