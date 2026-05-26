Naledi Pandor and her husband were reportedly robbed at gunpoint at their Pretoria home by three armed suspects

Gareth Cliff reacted to the incident in a video shared on the Truth Report News Facebook page on Monday, 25 May 2026

The broadcaster previously commented on the former foreign minister's new role, warning parents and guardians

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Gareth Cliff weighed in on Naledi Pandor's armed robbery incident. Image: Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images, grclf/Instagram

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff broke his silence after former foreign affairs minister Naledi Pandor was robbed at gunpoint at her Pretoria home. Three armed suspects held the politician, along with her husband, who was in a different room, at gunpoint.

The thieves allegedly stole electronics, televisions, a laptop, phones, and the family's Toyota Cross. A vehicle was reportedly taken but was later recovered in Mamelodi East.

Gareth Cliff comments on Naledi Pandor's armed robbery incident

On Monday, 25 May 2026, Gareth Cliff weighed in on the armed robbery targeting Naledi Pandor. In a video shared on the Truth Report News official Facebook page, Cliff, who recently launched a new podcast, explained that the incident involving the former minister illustrates that even politically connected and wealthy individuals are no longer protected from violent criminals.

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“The story unintentionally reinforces how normalised crime has become in South Africa, and even former ministers, wealthy individuals and politically connected people are no longer safe from the criminal animals that drive us all insane,” Cliff said.

Although Cliff admitted that he strongly disagrees with many of Pandor’s political views and her performance during her time in government, he stressed that she did not deserve to experience such a traumatic ordeal.

“So, I just want to express first of all that for this to happen to anyone is absolutely horrible. I have no special love for Naledi Pandor. I pretty much despise most of her political points of view. I think she was absolutely disastrous as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. I don't wish for any person in the world to have armed robbers break into their house and threaten them,” he added.

Gareth Cliff further argued that the incident serves as a wake-up call to politicians who usually rely on state security and protection while in office. He argued that many politicians only realise how vulnerable ordinary South Africans are once they leave government positions.

“It must be a horrible and devastating experience for her, and no one deserves that. But it does show to the people who are usually in blue light brigades and behind government security, which is the majority of the politicians in this country, that even they are not immune once they leave office,” Gareth Cliff said.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

SA reacts to Gareth Cliff's comment on Naledi Pandor armed robbery

In the comments, social media users weighed in on the armed robbery incident.

Here are some of the comments:

Rene Wyatt joked:

“Maybe they were looking for something under the couch.”

Betsie du Plessis alleged:

“Laptop and cellphone to clear evidence, that's my guess.”

Henri Terblanche shared:

“Way back in 1994, Luck Terblanche in Jeffreys Bay quoted, 'I will only come right when they themselves get affected and then address the situation, only then.’ Maybe we are at that turning point 👉”

Gareth Cliff responded after Naledi Pandor got robbed. Image: Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu via Getty Images, grcliff/Instagram

Source: UGC

Gareth Cliff slams Naledi Pandor’s new role

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff reacted strongly to Naledi Pandor’s appointment as Chancellor of Nelson Mandela University.

In an Instagram Story, Cliff indirectly criticised Pandor’s appointment with a special message to parents and guardians.

Source: Briefly News