GAUTENG— The number of provincial informal settlements rose to 1,158 from 451 recorded during 2019, according to data released on 24 May 2026 by Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office. Officials disclosed these statistics at a local government turnaround convention in Sandton, Johannesburg, which evaluated issues including governance, crime, sinkholes, land occupations and climate shifts.

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Jacob Mambolo said there are over 1,000 informal settlements in Gauteng. Images: ANC Gauteng/ Facebook and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to TimesLIVE, administrative representatives delivered the metrics to Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo to highlight expanding regional growth trends. Celiwe Kgowedi, representing Lesufi’s office, launched the Smart City portal, which functions as an integrated mechanism to catalog, track and manage municipal difficulties, particularly how temporary dwellings occupy state property and infrastructure.

Gauteng deploys tracking infrastructure

Kgowedi stated that regional administrators created a land occupation monitoring instrument that commenced operation late in 2024. She noted that unauthorized land occupations represent a severe provincial challenge that depletes state finances. Official ledgers show more than 860,000 temporary structures, with Tshwane containing 502 communities, Johannesburg holding 353, Ekurhuleni counting 151, Mogale City showing 89, Lesedi recording 83, Merafong noting 23 and Emfuleni numbering eight. Recently, Lesufi raised the alarm over the rapid growth of informal settlements.

Kgowedi indicated that the setup utilizes orbital satellite data to identify land occupations and integrates with a central hotline to dispatch ground personnel immediately. Acting community safety head Roche Mogorosi explained that authorities are partnering with police agencies to shield vulnerable infrastructure and halt settlement expansion. Mamabolo accepted the documentation as necessary official accountability, stating that while positive initiatives exist, public hardships persist.

Clip of Johannesburg leaves SA in disbelief

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Source: Briefly News