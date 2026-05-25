Government Reveals That There Are Almost 1 Million Informal Structures in Gauteng
GAUTENG— The number of provincial informal settlements rose to 1,158 from 451 recorded during 2019, according to data released on 24 May 2026 by Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office. Officials disclosed these statistics at a local government turnaround convention in Sandton, Johannesburg, which evaluated issues including governance, crime, sinkholes, land occupations and climate shifts.
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According to TimesLIVE, administrative representatives delivered the metrics to Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo to highlight expanding regional growth trends. Celiwe Kgowedi, representing Lesufi’s office, launched the Smart City portal, which functions as an integrated mechanism to catalog, track and manage municipal difficulties, particularly how temporary dwellings occupy state property and infrastructure.
Gauteng deploys tracking infrastructure
Kgowedi stated that regional administrators created a land occupation monitoring instrument that commenced operation late in 2024. She noted that unauthorized land occupations represent a severe provincial challenge that depletes state finances. Official ledgers show more than 860,000 temporary structures, with Tshwane containing 502 communities, Johannesburg holding 353, Ekurhuleni counting 151, Mogale City showing 89, Lesedi recording 83, Merafong noting 23 and Emfuleni numbering eight. Recently, Lesufi raised the alarm over the rapid growth of informal settlements.
Kgowedi indicated that the setup utilizes orbital satellite data to identify land occupations and integrates with a central hotline to dispatch ground personnel immediately. Acting community safety head Roche Mogorosi explained that authorities are partnering with police agencies to shield vulnerable infrastructure and halt settlement expansion. Mamabolo accepted the documentation as necessary official accountability, stating that while positive initiatives exist, public hardships persist.
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Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za