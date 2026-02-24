Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi highlighted the alarming growth of informal settlements in the province

Authorities conducted operations to tackle the "mkhukhu mafias" exploiting vulnerable residents in informal settlements

Housing units in Benoni are expected to be handed over, with plans for constructing over 8,600 more next year

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has raised alarm over what he described as the rapid growth of informal settlements across the province.

What did Lesufi say?

Speaking during his State of the Province Address (SOPA) in southern Johannesburg on Monday, 23 February 2026, Lesufi said large parts of Gauteng are experiencing an abnormal increase in shack settlements. He warned that the province cannot be reduced to a shanty town. Lesufi said the provincial government has introduced several interventions, including working with municipalities to curb the expansion of informal settlements. He confirmed the establishment of a multi-disciplinary team to address the mushrooming of new settlements. The team's first operation removed Plastic City in Ekurhuleni, which housed more than 2,500 people.

He said efforts to halt expansion do not target the poor or homeless but are aimed at what he called mkhukhu mafias exploiting vulnerable residents. In Tshwane, Lesufi described Plastic View informal settlement as a persistent challenge. He said authorities, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), metro police and Home Affairs officials, conducted an operation there but were unsuccessful. A return operation is planned later this year.

Housing units to be handed over in Benoni

Lesufi announced that housing units will be handed over in Benoni on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, as part of relocation efforts. Affected settlements include Chris Hani, Gabon, Zenzele, Daveyton old section, Actonville, Crystal Park, Mayfield Extensions 1, 6 and 7, Etwatwa, Barcelona, Emaphupheni and Wattville. He said the government has acquired 200 hectares of land to upgrade Makause informal settlement in Ekurhuleni, with transfer to the City of Ekurhuleni underway. The province built nearly 7,000 housing units this financial year and aims to construct 8,644 more next year, prioritising the elderly, people with disabilities, military veterans and long-standing applicants.

Since 2020, Gauteng has released more than 13,000 fully serviced stands under its Rapid Land Release Programme, including 3,600 in 2025 alone. Lesufi also raised concerns over hijacked buildings in CBDs. In Tshwane, 33 municipal-owned buildings were identified, seven have been reclaimed and placed on the market, and the rest will follow this year. In Marabastad, 12 properties covering 2.7 hectares have been demolished and will be marketed next quarter.

