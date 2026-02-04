Julius Malema warned the African National Congress about the consequences of its 'disrespectful' actions in Gauteng

The Economic Freedom Fighters governs alongside the ANC in Gauteng’s metropolitan municipalities, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg

Social media users reacted to Malema's warning, sharing mixed opinions about Malema's plan to deal with the ANC in the province

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will no longer allow the African National Congress (ANC) to disrespect it, particularly in Gauteng.

That’s according to party leader Julius Malema, who was discussing the EFF’s relationship with the ANC in the province during a press briefing on 4 February 2026. The presser was held to provide updates about the party’s recent 2nd Plenum of the 3rd National People's Assembly.

The EFF governs alongside the ANC in all three of Gauteng’s metropolitan municipalities, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg. While the two parties do have working relationships in all three municipalities, Malema has vented that the ANC acts as if it governs alone.

Malema slams ANC’s conduct in Gauteng

During the presser, Malema criticised the ANC over its conduct in Gauteng, saying there would be consequences. He said that the EFF would not support the Gauteng budget, which will be presented in the Gauteng legislature and would subsequently support any motion of no confidence against an ANC mayor or premier in Gauteng.

“This is due to the disrespectful behaviour of the ANC towards the EFF, particularly in Gauteng, and in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan, where the ANC behaves as if it governs alone.

“The inability of the ANC to accept its decline, and work with mutual respect with those it cooperates with, will be its downfall,” Malema said.

He added that the EFF would not allow its voters to be undermined.

South Africans divided by Malema’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s comments, with some noting that the EFF had chances before to support motions against ANC members but didn’t do so.

@AmogelangRSA3 said:

“I think the EFF should table that motion of no confidence against Panyaza.”

@mpini_xoli68339 agreed:

“EFF must move that motion of no confidence against Panyaza as soon as possible.”

@EarthOddysey stated:

“Malema talks tough, but it’s opportunism, not principle. The EFF props up the ANC when it suits them, then pretends to be the opposition when the house is burning. If they were serious about accountability, they’d stop enabling ANC rule in the first place.”

@Nsenane claimed:

“The EFF is opportunists.”

@Levigos said:

“It serves Lesufi very well. We warned him against trusting the EFF and Zuma's MK Party, instead of following the ANC national path of excluding the two and bringing everyone willing on board. You can't trust Malema.”

@DikgangDk added:

“If you watch the movie Shooter, you will understand SA politics better. This statement clearly shows that the EFF doesn't care about the interests of the voters; it is there for its own interests.”

Source: Briefly News