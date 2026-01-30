On Friday, 30 January 2026, Gareth Cliff weighed in on Julius Malema’s legal troubles and impending prison sentence

Cliff argued that South Africa’s major political parties are in decline, saying both the ANC and the DA are losing influence and facing leadership uncertainty

Gareth Cliff suggested that time behind bars could actually benefit Julius Malema politically

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff ruffled feathers after suggesting how a prison sentence might be a good thing for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Malema appeared before the East London Regional Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday, 23 January 2026, for a pre-sentence hearing.

Malema’s pre-sentencing proceedings were postponed, with the final heads of arguments set to be heard on 15 April. As South Africans wait to learn whether Malema will be imprisoned or receive a suspended sentence, Gareth Cliff weighed in, suggesting that a short-term stint behind bars would benefit the firebrand EFF leader.

In a teaser of The Gareth Cliff Show that premiered on The Real Network YouTube channel on Friday, 30 January 2026, Cliff repeated his previous sentiments about the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

He declared that the two parties’ influence on South African politics was declining and succession would not help either.

“ANC is looking weaker than ever. Cyril's going to go soon, and nobody knows who'll take over from him. It's either Fikile Mbalula or Paul Mashatile. Then you have the DA, who are also replacing their leader by the sound of things, so who knows how long John Steenhuisen’s got and who knows who will replace him? Maybe Jordan Hill Lewis, the mayor of Cape Town. Nobody knows. It's all kind of pie in the sky at the moment,” Cliff said.

Gareth Cliff on why jail might work in Malema’s favour

Gareth Cliff took a jab at the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. He predicted that the EFF would not survive if Julius Malema received a long prison sentence.

“Then you get MK, which has just been. It's been so ham-fisted and higgledy piggledy. But there's MK, and then there's the EFF, whose leader was convicted and now will be sentenced, so he may not be available to lead them into the next election. And really, the EFF without Julius is finished,” Cliff predicted.

Gareth Cliff suggested that a short stint behind bars would benefit Julius Malema and give him the political clout he needs before the 2029 general election. On the flip side, Cliff predicted that a lengthy jail sentence would spell the end of Malema’s political career.

“If he ends up going to jail, how long will he be in for? If he's in for a short time, it may help him. You know, people love to have the story of a martyr. It'll give fuel. If he stays in jail for more than 10, 15 years, then people will actually just forget about him,” Cliff explained.

Jackie Phamotse weighs in on Julius Malema’s sentence

Gareth Cliff isn't the only prominent South African who shared their thoughts on Malema's prison sentence.

Briefly News previously reported that renowned writer Jackie Phamotse publicly predicted the sentence that EFF leader Julius Malema would receive.

Her comments triggered mixed reactions online, with some agreeing and others pushing back, arguing that sentencing lies with the magistrate.

