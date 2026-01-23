On Friday, 23 January 2026, renowned writer Jackie Phamotse publicly predicted the sentence that EFF leader Julius Malema would receive

Malema appeared before the East London Regional Court on Friday, 23 January 2026, for a pre-sentence hearing

Her comments triggered mixed reactions online, with some agreeing and others pushing back, arguing that sentencing lies with the magistrate

Jackie Phamotse explained why Julius Malema is not going to jail.

Source: Instagram

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse sparked reactions after sharing why she believed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party president Julius Malema would not be sentenced to jail.

Malema appeared before the East London Regional Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday, 23 January 2026, for a pre-sentence hearing.

Malema is expected to find out whether he will be going to prison or if he will receive a suspended sentence after he was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment.

As South Africans waited with bated breath for Malema to be sentenced, author Jackie Phamotse declared that the EFF leader would not be sent to jail and shared why.

Jackie Phamotse predicts Julius Malema's sentence

Phamotse was previously convicted and sentenced to two years' house arrest for defaming media moguls Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo. In a post shared on her official X (Twitter) account, the Bare author declared that Malema would receive a suspended sentence and a fine because of the Social Worker's report. She claimed that Malema would probably also be placed on probation. The post was captioned:

“He is definitely not going to jail; the Social Worker's report will aid in a lesser degree of punishment. We are looking at a suspended sentence and a fine. Possibly, they will also include a probation program.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Jackie Phamotse's prediction on Malema's sentence

The comments section exploded with a flurry of reactions. While some agreed with Jackie Phamotse, others argued otherwise and shared why.

Here are some of the comments:

@Gadfly342043 argued:

“With respect, a probation officer does not determine a sentence. They only recommend. The magistrate is bound by law, the offence, conviction, and sentencing principles, not by a social worker’s optimism. Raising false certainty here is reckless.”

@TkMpisane declared:

“You will cry.”

@OfBantu predicted:

“He is. He will get a sentence just below the minimum. Social worker is there to soften the blow.”

@Bizlifestyle4 said:

“6 months in prison is appropriate.”

@MkhukhuQueen_ argued:

“We really hope so. But sometimes, a judge with an agenda will not take into consideration the social worker's report. We can only live in hope.”

@then_finally declared:

“Even if he goes away on a warning, that will still be an injustice coz there really is no case here. He is not guilty, and that's just that.”

