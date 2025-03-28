Controversial author Jackie Phamotse has served her first year under house arrest after being convicted of defaming Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo

Taking to X, Jackie Phamotse shared how difficult the first days were before she eventually adapted to life under confinement

She shared her career and academic achievements while under house arrest and announced the launch of her new book

Popular author Jackie Phamotse has opened up after spending one year under house arrest. The BARE I: The Blesser’s Game author was sentenced to two years’ house arrest after being found guilty of defaming Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo.

Phamotse faced four charges, two of crimen injuria, one for criminal defamation, and another for contempt of court after her damning 2018 tweet. A five-year-long legal battle ended at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court when the magistrate sentenced Phamotse to two years' house arrest with a fine and unpaid community service after convicting her on all four charges.

Jackie Phamotse opens up about life under house arrest

Taking to her official X account on Wednesday, 26 March, Jackie Phamotse reflected on her year under house arrest. She got candid about her experience, revealing how difficult it was in the beginning before she adapted to life under house arrest.

She disclosed that house arrest has been a blessing in disguise. Phamotse has authored two new books and is on the brink of completing her university studies.

"But as the days turned into weeks, and the weeks into months, I began to find ways to adapt, to cope, and to even thrive. I have written two books and I'm completing my university studies. I have stood for my work, and protect it. That's one thing I am proud of. Standing on my shoulders is our countries history, and the path I have chosen to take,” Jackie Phomotse shared.

Jackie Phamotse also shared how her character and personal views have changed during the year under house arrest.

“As I look back on this past year, I'm struck by the realisation that house arrest has been both a punishment and a blessing. It's forced me to confront my flaws, to work on my personal growth, and to develop a deeper appreciation for life. It's given me the rest I needed,” she said.

Jackie Phamotse concluded her reflection by announcing the launch of her 13th book in the summer.

"To my Mighty Bare nation, my beloved supporters, you have been a blessing, an unshakeable force. I can't wait to see you when we launch my 13th book in the summer. I love you deeply," Jackie Phamotse said.

Jackie Phamotse gets married

Jackie Phamotse's reflection on life under house arrest didn't address the reports that she allegedly got married.

Reports suggested that the controversial author tied the knot a few weeks after she was sentenced to house arrest following her defamation case against businesswoman and former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo.

The news of the I Tweet What I Like So Sue Me author's marriage was shared on the micro-blogging platform X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The post showed Jackie rocking a doek and a shawl.

Basetsana Kumalo speaks out against Jackie Phamotse

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Jackie Phamotse's victims, Basetsana Kumalo and her husband, Romeo Kumalo, reflected on the financial and personal effects the five-year legal battle had on their lives.

Basetsana spoke at length about the damages the family suffered as a result of Jackie Phamotse's defamatory tweets.

