Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo attended Jackie Phamotse's sentencing

Basetsana spoke at length about the damages the family suffered as a result of Jackie Phamotse's defamatory tweets

The author was found guilty of defaming Basetsana Kumalo and her husband, Romeo Kumalo, and she faces four charges

Businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo read her victim statement at the Randburg Magistrate Court on 5 March, where Jackie Phamotse was due for sentencing.

Basetsana and Rome Kumalo attended Jackie Phamotse's court hearing. Image: @basetsanakumalo, @jackie_phamotse

Source: Instagram

Basetsana Kumalo says Jackie damaged her family's reputation

The former Miss South Africa beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo were present at Jackie Phamotse's sentencing.

Basetsana spoke at length about the damages the family suffered as a result of Jackie Phamotse's defamatory tweets.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"My elder mother-in-law and father-in-law have had to live in shame for five years, this lie affecting their church lives and interactions with extended family who read about the utterances of Ms Phamotse in newspapers, getting calls to ask what 'is going on.' We stopped being invited to family gatherings and social events."

Bassie says kids suffered a great deal

The statement read by Basetsana continued by highlighting the harrowing ordeals her three children, Nkosinathi (18), Kgosi (11) and Bontle ba Morena (8) had to endure.

"These children have been deprived of a normal and happy childhood because other parents did not want their children around me and my husband after what Ms Phamotse had tweeted about us."

Rome and Basetsana said they had to travel to cour for more than 50 times in the past five years and have wasted their resources.

Jackie found guilty of defaming the Kumalos

The Bare author was found guilty of defaming Basetsana Kumalo and her husband, Romeo Kumalo, and she faces four charges.

Officer Xoliswa Budaza argued to the court that Jackie's sentencing should only have a public apology and a R5 000 to R8 000 fine. However, the Kumalos want Jackie to face the music and get imprisoned.

Basetsana and Romeo get interim protection order

In a previous report from Briefly News, Basetsana Kumalo and Romeo Kumalo had renewed their protection order against Jackie Phamotse.

The celebrity couple was granted an order in 2018, and they renewed it as they await her sentencing date to be set by the court.

Source: Briefly News