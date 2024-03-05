The Economic Freedom Fighters' Member of Parliament, Naledi Chirwa, apologised for not attending Parliament on 21 February

She explained that she had to attend to her daughter and did not report her absence through the proper channels

She was fined two EFF-branded gazebos for her nonattendance, and netizens were stunned by the fine

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

SA was disturbed that Naledi Chirwa apologised for not attending Parliament. Images: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images and Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG– The Economic Freedom Fighter's MP, Naledi Chirwa, apologised publicly for not being able to fulfil her Parliamentary roles when Parliament voted to impeach John Hlophe and Nkola Motata. She said that she was tending to her sick baby, and she noted that she was fined for her absence.

EFF's Naledi Chirwa fined

Chirwa posted her public apology on her X account, @NalediChirwa. In her apology, she noted that her four-month-old daughter was sick and had to attend to her. She also noted that she did not report her absence through the proper channels: she reported her absence to the EFF and not to the party's whip.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

She also noted that she will purchase two gazebos before the month's end as her political party fine. Her apology comes after Julius Malema noted that MPs from his party were absent during the impeachment vote. View the tweet here:

South Africans not pleased with tweet

Netizens did not appreciate that she apologised and slammed the EFF, accusing it of a host of things.

Smarty said:

"It's the cult members under this tweet commenting 'I forgive you' and 'apology accepted' for me. It's scary that they don't see anything wrong with this."

Kamo said:

"No, Julius Malema. Not with women. Rebuke yourselves. Women are burdened as it is, and now one has to publicly apologise for being a human and a mother?"

Khanyi Magubane said:

"A mother having to apologise for rushing to attend to her sick daughter above anything and everything smacks of chauvinism at its highest level."

Thabiso Tshabalala said:

"But the apology could have just been internal. No need to make it public. Talk about a toxic environment."

Raisibe said:

"I pray that one day, you will be free."

Naledi Chirwa praises her husband in a viral photo

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Naledi Chirwa showed her husband love on social media.

Chirwa posted that she liberally uses the word "husband" and joked that she even uses the term to reply to questions that have nothing to do with her husband.

South Africans swooned over her affection and congratulated her for being in love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News