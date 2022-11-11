EFF MP Naledi Chirwa is loving being a married woman, and she does not care who has to hear it

Naledi shared a cute snap of her and her husband on social media, admitting she drops the husband bomb a lot

While people are genuinely happy for her happiness, they also fear the plummet that might happen if it doesn’t workout

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While EFF’s Naledi Chirwa is undeniably one strong woman, people are a little worried that her heart will get broken. Sis is clearly head over heels in love with her hubby, and it can be a far fall from cloud nine.

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa is making full use of the fact that she now has a husband. Image: Twitter / Naledi Chirwa

Source: Twitter

No one gets married to get divorced. However, it does happen. Seeing Naledi so incredibly happy has many praying her fairytale lasts a lifetime.

Taking to her Twitter page with a spicy snap of her and her hubby, Naledi made it clear that saying ‘my husband’ is officially her favourite line.

Gurl, you look good!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“… with my husband (ningixolele bafethu “my husband” is literally at the tip of my tongue… ungathi ungibuza u ‘how are you’ ngiphendule ‘my husband and I are doing okay, thank you’ ❤️).”

Loyal Naledi Chirwa followers and EFF comrades fear for her happiness

Sisi, sometimes it is better to keep your blessings to yourself. People feel that sharing her husband will only make the thirsty ones thirstier, which never ends well.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@TshepoManyak said:

“It's stuff like this that must be kept private because next stage will be booth situation. I'm happy for you mara keep it private and remind us of your leadership to change lives.”

@AldrinSampear said:

“ I await the book ‘My husband and I…’”

@ValoyiNtsako said:

“At this rate I know it will end in tears. ”

@LebouzaLesweet1 said:

“My advice, sisters, I know we differ in thinking but kindly keep your relationship private, social media is full of scavengers sisiwabantu and it will end in tears.

“But anyway nibahle sheem”

@mosweu40 said:

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa hits back at troll who criticised Julius Malema's work history

In other Naledi news, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa had hit back at a social media user who slammed the party leader, Julius Malema, for having an empty CV.

The social media user fired shots at Malema after rapper Cassper Nyovest used a clip of the EFF leader speaking in Parliament to introduce his diss track to Big Zulu.

The critic ridiculed Malema for not working a day in his life. Chirwa responded by saying that the Red Berets leader came from nothing and was able to build himself up "without getting stuck on the rules of the system," reports TimesLIVE. The young EFF MP also told the hater that he should be taking notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News