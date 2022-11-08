One young lady is incredibly proud of obtaining a stylish penthouse, sharing her excitement in a video online

In the caption of her clip, TikTok user, Ladique, explained that if her parents were alive, they would have been incredibly proud of her

Netizens wished the 25-year-old hun well and congratulated her on the fantastic, well-deserved win

One hard-working 25-year-old excitedly posted a video online after bagging herself a stunning penthouse.

Ladique’s beautiful penthouse had many people talking. Image: Ladique/TikTok.

The beautiful woman noted that her parents would have been proud of her achievement if they had lived to see the win, with her clip getting a lot of attention online.

TikTok user, Ladique’s video has raked up over 120k likes online thus far, with her win serving as an inspiration to many young people.

Here is the video:

TikTok users loved the clean look and aesthetic of the home and wished the determined babe well for achieving so much at a very young age:

Thandolwethu Khoza said:

“I love your aesthetic, it’s so calming.”

Andile reacted:

“They are behind all of this. Trust me, they are proud of you.”

Nonhlanhla Siwela reacted:

“Oh, mama. Your home is so beautiful.”

Most Ordinary Life inquired:

“Girl, this place is gorgeous! What’s the city?”

TarrynBlozey assured her that her parents are proud of her:

“Congratulations, hun. I’m sure they can see and are very proud of you.”

Faith Ndlovu commented:

“Congratulations. You inspire so many. Onwards and upwards for you.”

Zimkhitha wrote:

“Well done, babe. You deserve it. You have worked really hard and you should pat yourself on the shoulder every morning.”

user4573778868036 is proud of her:

“People who don't have parents work harder than everyone in the world. Proud of you.”

