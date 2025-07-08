Man Uses Cape Town Floods to Surf in TikTok Video, South Africa Amused
- One man saw something other than a natural disaster when he experienced the recent Cape Town floods
- The adventurous gent made a video that lifted people's spirits following the flooding that hit the Mother City
- Online users cracked jokes about the TikTok video they watched of the man who saw a chance to have fun in flooded Cape Town streets
A TikTok video of a man who saw the positive side of the Cape Town floods went viral. Online users were thoroughly entertained by the stunt a young man pulled off.
The man's video received thousands of likes on TikTok from amused netizens. People had jokes about the daring display that the man put on.
In a TikTok video by @sheluvsflacko, a man who loves surfing seized the opportunity to use the Cape Town floods for his own benefit. He attached his board to a moving car so that he could use the flooded streets as his surfing spot. The clip captured the wild ride the man took while kneeling on the board.
Men float away in floods
Briefly News reported on a video that went viral, which captured the moment some men found themselves in a sticky situation. Two men making their way down the street amid heavy rain in February 2025 lost their footing. They were overpowered by a powerful current that carried them down the street. Two men were in hero mode, and they did their best to help them up. The men stumbled together, and a third had to step in to help the group.
SA amused by man surfing in Cape Town floods
Online users were amazed by the young man's stunts in the flooded area. Many people were amazed that the man got the idea to try surfing on flooded streets. Netizens confirmed the man was displaying uniquely South African behaviour. Watch the video of the man surfing below:
Mushi said:
"Awesome dude...ride those waves."
Firoz Ebrahim770 was amused:
"What is wrong with you people ?😭"
Maryam🐻ིྀ🇵🇸 wrote:
"Girl side quests going mal twin 😭"
zaghrapremium laughed:
"He is so unserious🤣"
NazziBee joked:
"I bet our Afrikaans is the only language auto translate won't be able to translate lol."
Luqmom added:
"I should be living this life."
Wahieb Allie was in stitches."
"Only in CT. What !🤣"
Katli exclaimed:
"Omg whaaaat?🤣"
Landa added:
"Hai ke madoda."
