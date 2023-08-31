A woman decided to go out for an adventure, but she looks like she regretted it as she froze when it was her turn to swing

Actress Mvelo Makhanya was supposed to take a big leap on some adventure equipment, but she was too scared

Online users thought the lady was hilarious as they heard her reaction when she had to jump off a contraption

Many people were amused after seeing a woman scared at an adventure park. The lady was hesitating when she had to use some adventure equipment.

A TikTok video shows a woman scared before using an adventure swing. Image: @_mvelomakhanya

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's fear receives thousands of likes. Many people commented, thoroughly amused by the woman.

Lady regrets going on adventure

Mvelo Makhanya posted a video of a lady trying to get on a big adventure swing. The lady was hesitating before she had to swing.

In the clip, she regretted asking God what she was thinking. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by scared woman

Netizens thought this lady was hilarious. Many people commented on the video, adding their own jokes.

BekkieMohlala said:

"Lmao this is why I don't do such."

Farry wrote:

"Yoh you even prayed."

kay_motsumi commented:

"Looool the drama."

user6530878790774 added:

"I never laughed like this at 2am in the morning like a witch."

SthaKhumalo joked:

"Me getting into a relationship that doesn’t have money."

Online users amused by hilarious TikTokkers

Many people like to see women who are funny on social media. This lady had people laughing after she called chickens with no effort.

