A funny video of a woman running in fear of a chicken has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the woman screaming and running away from the domesticated bird chasing after her

Many netizens found the incident amusing while several others responded with their traumas involving chickens

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One South African woman had netizens busting with laughter after sharing a video of herself having a terrifying encounter with a chicken.

A woman proved that being fearful of chickens is a real thing. Image: @be_serene2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The hilarious video posted on TikTok by @be_serene2, shows the woman placing a cardboard box on the floor before a chicken chases after her.

The poor young woman is seen running for her life as she screams at the top of her lungs from the flightless bird.

"Nearly lost my life," @be_serene2 captioned the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bathong, our good sis here may just have a case of Alektorophobia is an intense fear of chickens or hens. Like other phobias, the intense fear that people feel isn't proportional to the threat chickens pose, Cleveland Clinic states.

South Africans relate to woman's fear of chickens

Chickens are one of the most common and widespread domestic animals in the world, but that clearly doesn't make them any less intimidating, as several SA netizens also expressed being scared of them

Moro‍❤️‍‍ commented:

"After god, fear chickens ."

War0na said:

"Bruhh I’m scared of these things bruhh."

tom replied:

"That chicken can run yho ."

❤️akhonaintombiyakwamathaba❤️ commented:

"Kuze kwaphuma ifeather layo shuthi bekushube ngempela ."

Patience Nthako wrote:

"When I was younger, it pinned me to a rose tree and scratched my face This is why I eat it so much. Revenge!"

Minenhle.C replied:

"Why do you find chickens scary, they are so harmless" ( shows them the video) that's why mngani, that's why."

coachella randy responded:

"It ran with speed of light no ways."

Mzansi chuckles at video of chicken chasing child

In another story, Briefly News reported that In a hilarious video, one poor little boy got a taste of what happens when the meat fights back.

In a Twitter post, Mzansi was left bent over laughing at the sight of a young child trying, by all means, to get away from his fierce attacker - a live chicken. It's one of those videos you know you shouldn't laugh at, but it is hard not to.

This chicken is not playing as the little boy tries everything to escape it. The animal clearly has a score to settle as it continues relentlessly following the boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News