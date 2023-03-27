South Africans can all agree that the pap and vleis combo is perfect for any occasion - it is one of the few things Mzansi loves as a country

One little boy learned that when meat fights back, it is not an ideal situation and can be pretty scary

In a video posted on Twitter, a young child can be seen being chased by what should be his dinner, and the internet is in stitches

In a hilarious video, one poor little boy got a taste of what happens when the meat fights back.

Mzansi chuckles at a video of a chicken chasing a child. Image: @bchinyakata Source: Twitter

Source: TikTok

In a Twitter post, Mzansi was left bent over laughing at the sight of a young child trying, by all means, to get away from his fierce attacker - a live chicken. It's one of those videos you know you shouldn't laugh at, but it is hard not to.

Chicken gets its revenge

This chicken is not playing as the little boy tries everything to escape it. The animal clearly has a score to settle as it continues relentlessly following the boy.

If a chicken has ever chased you, they are incredibly fast. The scene was pure comedy gold.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi sent their jokes and condolences

Of course, everyone and their mother had something to say about the video. Some shared jokes, while others felt sympathy for the child.

Briefly News compiled the same comments:

@elder_zagga had some jokes:

"Rumour has it the boy is still running till this day."

@Druzzaza said the poor boy would never love chicken:

"He will always hate it. Even the taste of it."

@Psn24_Psn24 was comedy gold:

"When the "braai pack" is still alive and kicking.‍"

@NormaMansoor seemed worried:

"Wonder where he landed up."

Source: Briefly News