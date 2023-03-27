When you see someone sprinting away from something, you don't stop to ask questions - you just run

One man took this philosophy a little too far and ended up running away from the cutest puppy dressed in a lion costume

Netizens found this video hilarious, with some even giving the enthusiastic pup the nickname Simba

The saying goes that when a black person sees another person running, they don't ask any questions. It might sound like a stereotype, but a video posted by @elinndio proved that where there is smoke, there is fire.

A video of a man sprinting away from a dog has Mzansi laughing. Image:@elinndio Source: TikTok

In a hilarious video, a man is tricked into running away from a puppy wearing a lion costume. He is hyped by a man running around a street corner, warning him of imminent danger. As the puppy appears, the man asks no questions.

108 Million netizens think this is the video of the year

It might be early in the year, but the video might have taken the funniest award. The comment section could not laugh loud enough at the hilarious prank.

The adorable puppy also got praise, with some giving him a fun nickname for his excellent acting skills.

Watch the video here:

Simba the puppy has won over the internet

Everything about the video has people watching it again and again. No one can blame them.

Briefly News compiled the best comments :

@phenom talked about the man's running skills:

"He's ankle failed him instantly."

@nosiphomtomb had jokes

"He had given his left leg as a sacrifice."

@gj11997744 couldn't help himself:

"Lion Messi."

"fahmcahmed2 gave the dog a new nickname:

"Since when was Simba a dog?"

Source: Briefly News