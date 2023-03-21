TikTok prankster Elvis Mushila's public zombie prank has gone viral with over 6 million views.

One of his victims fainted upon seeing him approach while the second made a fast escape on foot

Netizens are amused by the prank and are sharing their reactions in the comments section, but can't get over the first victim

Elvis Mushila's TikTok zombie prank scares a victim into fainting. @elvismushila/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Viral TikTok prankster Elvis Mushila has struck again with his public zombie prank. This time one of his victims fainted upon seeing him approach. The video went viral with over 6 million views and netizens laughing in the comments.

Zombie TikTok prank gets Elvis Mushila applause from netizens

"I don't want peace, I want problems always," said the caption.

And problems he caused as he came out of nowhere to jump scare his victims in the streets. The first one fainted and the second made a run for it. You can see post below:

Netizens could not get over the person who fainted

@user3141297141442 said:

"The one who fainted just killed me "

@tshegofatso simelane added:

"Got kicked out of class bc of this video "

@Onkarabile said:

"That one gave up easily "

@_squishy_ said:

"Is the guy dead?"

@miriamngash added:

"What happens after fainting"

@paballo said:

"I'd also pretend to be dead"

@user7728181766667 said:

"l am laughing while crying"

@gladiesnjoki commented:

"somebody's pillar of strength ame faint"

