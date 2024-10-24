Lebo Gunguluza Denies Fighting His Girlfriend in Video, Requests Privacy As He Mourns His Daughter
- Lebo Gunguluza has denied allegations of a recent fight with his girlfriend, sparked by a viral video from blogger Musa Khawula, claiming he was caught cheating
- Gunguluza stated the video is misleading and dates back two years, emphasising the distress of its release during preparations for his daughter Kelebogile Keo Mpolokeng's funeral
- He has requested privacy for his family as they mourn her loss and expressed gratitude for the public's support during this difficult time
Media personality and businessman Lebo Gunguluza has poured cold water on the allegations that he recently fought his girlfriend after he was caught cheating in a restaurant.
Lebo Gunguluza issues statement after viral video
Lebo Gunguluza was the talk of the town after controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video alleging that he fought with his girlfriend. Khawula claimed the altercation was because Gunguluza was caught cheating.
The businessman responded to the allegations with a media statement. He noted that the incident took place two years ago. Part of the statement read:
"I unequivocally condemn the circulation of a misleading two-year-old video containing false and defamatory statements. Its timing amidst my daughter's funeral preparations is particularly distressing. Accompanying this video is an entirely untrue and hurtful statement."
Lebo Gunguluza requests privacy as he mourns his daughter
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the media personality confirmed the death of his daughter Kelebogile Keo Mpolokeng, who passed away on 17 October. He requested the public to respect his family's privacy as they navigate the heartbreaking loss. He added:
"I implore respect for my family's grief and dignity during this agonising period. My family and I appreciate your support, kindness and understanding as we navigate this unbearable loss of my daughter."
Lebo Gunguluza readies book launch
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African media personality Lebo Gunguluza's book, which will focus on "mastering the journey from idea to impact", will be ready for purchase very soon.
South African entrepreneur Lebo Gunguluza is ready to launch a book titled The Art of Entrepreneurship. The star announced that he will be releasing it in September and promises that it will be a game changer.
