A video of Lebo Gunguluza and his girlfriend's fight is topping social media trends

The couple was spotted in a Sandton restaurant being separated by patrons after Lebo's partner found her with another woman

Mzansi is unimpressed by the couple's behaviour, with others calling Lebo out on his age

Lebo Gunguluza and girlfriend fought after he was caught with another woman. Images: lebo_gunguluza_sir

Source: Instagram

Lebo Gunguluza and his new girlfriend gave restaurant patrons a show when she caught him in Sandton with another woman.

Lebo Gunguluza and girlfriend battle it out

It looks like another famous Mzansi couple's relationship is on the rocks after businessman Lebo Gunguluza and his girlfriend were spotted fighting in a restaurant.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared a video of the pair exchanging hands in what's suspected to be Perere in Sandton after Lebo's partner allegedly caught him with another woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The couple is seen in the middle of the restaurant being separated while Lebo's girlfriend attacks him and his date, all while other patrons are seated around them minding their business:

Mzansi reacts to Lebo Gunguluza video

Netizens threw shade at Lebo and his girlfriend's behaviour, saying the author was too old to be acting this way:

mathabommotaung said:

"To divorce and end up in such situations must be the pits of hell."

selina_m85 posted:

"He divorced a good, classy woman only for him to be embarrassed like this. Talk about a foolish man."

MalumeRichie was hysterical:

"Women like going around embarrassing themselves."

MakiMarish bashed Lebo:

"He should be at home with a wife and kids, not getting dragged by young girls in public."

Mlimo_Insider joked:

"Dudes are on a cheating marathon these days."

Burnerburnerac5 wrote:

"He deserves it. Being a father of eight children with alleged fraudulent streams of income and dating baddies will get you in uncompromising situations like this."

Lebo Gunguluza readies book launch

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo Gunguluza preparing the launch of his new book.

The businessman hopes to give budding entrepreneurs the tools they need to start their businesses:

"This book will take you on a transformative journey, helping you tap into your entrepreneurial potential like never before."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News