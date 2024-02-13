Anele Zondo is allegedly back on the market after splitting from businessman Lebo Gunguluza, ending their year-long romance

Sources suggested the breakup was due to financial constraints preventing Lebo from impressing Anele, despite their initial whirlwind romance

Anele denied dating Lebo, stating they were close friends who hung out together due to Lebo's friendship with her ex-boyfriend

Anele Zondo has allegedly joined the 'Single Babes' club again after parting ways with her businessman boyfriend Lebo Gunguluza. The two celebs broke up amiably after dating for a year.

Anele Zondo and businessman Lebo Gunguluza have reportedly parted ways. Image: @anele_zondo and @lebo_gunguluza_sir

Source: Instagram

Anele and Lebo's relationship ends in tears

Another celebrity relationship has allegedly ended in tears. Anele Zondo and Lebo Gunguluza reportedly ended their relationship after just a year of dating.

Sources close to the former couple told ZiMoja that the two started dating soon after Lebo's divorce from The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Lebo Mokoena. Anelene and Gunguluza were allegedly head over heels in love with each other and travelling the world. Despite serving couple goals for a year, the two reportedly parted ways.

Anele Zondo denies dating Lebo Gunguluza

Friends of the two stars told the media that they decided to call it quits after just a year of dating because Lebo could no longer afford to impress his young lady. Anele however poured cold water on the dating rumours, she said they never dated. She also revealed that they used to hang out together at vacations and clubs because Gunguluza was close friends with her ex-boyfriend. She said:

"I know him and yes we were close but never dated. He was close to my ex whose name I can't mention."

