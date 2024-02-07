Tony Forbes was a guest on the Bakoe Entertainment podcast, where he spoke about AKA's relationship with Anele Tembe

The father of the late Kiernan, AKA Forbes, defended his son from allegations that he pushed Anele from the Pepperclub hotel

Forbes then said he thought AKA's relationship with Anele Tembe was not a healthy one, but he never had ill intentions towards her

It's a parent's prerogative to defend their child from damning allegations. Tony Forbes, the father of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, was a guest on the Bakoe Entertainment podcast, where he spoke about AKA's past relationships, especially the very public one with the late Anele Tembe.

Tony Forbes touches on allegations made by Tembe family

Anele Tembe lost her life in Cape Town at a hotel called Pepperclub. Her family denied claims that Anele was suicidal and had pointed fingers at the late rapper, who was with her.

Despite AKA denying any involvement numerous times, the Tembes were adamant that Anele did not cause her own death.

Speaking to Hazel, the host, Tony Forbes, said AKA had his flaws but was not a murderer.

“We never doubted Kiernan…He did not push her. He had his faults, but he was not a murderer. He committed that he wanted her as his why, so why would he murder her two weeks later?”

Tony admits AKA and Anele's relationship was unhealthy

Tony Forbes also believed that AKA's relationship with Anele Tembe was unhealthy. He said this because he thought the two were at different life stages.

“Kiernan and Anele were at different stages of their lives, and this is my personal opinion…I’m not sure they were good for each other.”

Tony used the term 'toxic to describe the relationship.

“I think passion goes both ways.”

Tony Forbes reveals AKA dated Enhle Mbali

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tony Forbes revealed that his son, AKA, dated actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa before she married Black Coffee. He also called her his first girlfriend and expressed his love for her, adding that he thought she would be his daughter-in-law.

Social media users connected the dots and said it probably explains AKA and DJ Black Coffee's past beef.

