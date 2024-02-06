AKA's father showed off his singing skills during a recent interview

Tony Forbes showed Mzansi where the Supa Mega gets his musical talent; he even sounds like him too

Mzansi is stunned by how much Uncle Tony looks and sounds like his son, with some asking that he go on tour

Tony Forbes stunned fans when he sang AKA's tracks and sounded just like him. Images: tonydforbes, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA's dad, Tony Forbes, casually flaunted his singing talent in a recent interview. The doting father stunned netizens after hearing his crisp voice, saying he sounded just like his late son.

Tony Forbes sings AKA's songs

Uncle Tony Forbes recently sat down on Within With Hazel to discuss his son, AKA's life and music. Tony opened up about his son's songs that he liked, even singing some of his favourites.

In a clip shared by Twitter (X) ThisIsColbert, Hazel and Tony discuss the tracks from Mass Country, where Tony revealed that Crown featuring Emtee and Last Time stood out for him in the album.

Uncle Tony flexed his singing voice that could easily pass for AKA's, like father like son:

Mzansi reacts to Uncle Tony's video

Netizens can't believe how much Tony Forbes sounds like AKA, with some asking that he organise a tour singing his son's songs:

LFCOratile was stunned:

"Wow, genetics are a crazy thing because you’d swear it’s the same person."

KK_beatz1 said:

"The Megacy can take him on the road."

Sazo____ joked:

"Haibo! AKA lives in his dad's body, y'all!"

Anunakin was convinced:

"They could literally use his dad as a voiceover for him. It’s crazy!"

paleramzz wrote:

"Close enough, put that man in the studio!"

LandzelaSinalo was shocked:

"For a moment, I thought I was hearing AKA."

DavidAcekeyz posted:

"Bro, they sound so alike!"

Source: Briefly News