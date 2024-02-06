John Legend shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Grammy Awards, revealing he took Trevor Noah's phone during the event

Chrissy Teigen's reaction to John's actions sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some criticising her response

Social media users found the video hilarious, but some expressed disapproval of Chrissy's behaviour

Award-winning American singer and songwriter John Legend shared a behind-the-scenes video at the just-ended Grammy Awards. The All Of Me hitmaker revealed that he took Trevor Noah's phone while he was hosting the Grammy Awards.

John Legend shared a video using Trevor Noah's phone at the Grammy Awards. Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

John Legend uses Trevor Noah's phone in video

A lot happened at the Grammy Awards, and we love the videos that keep coming out on social media. A clip shared by controversial South African entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on X shows what John Legend did while Trevor was hosting the Grammys.

In the video, John reveals that he took the former The Daily Show host's phone while busy with his hosting duties. He hilariously noted that he would do whatever he liked with Trevor's phone.

The star moved the camera to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who was shocked by what he was doing. Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on John Legend's video

Social media users found the video hilarious. Many loved how their favourite singer was playing around with Trevor's phone. However, some fans did not like Chrissy's response when her husband turned the camera to her while recording the clip.

@CRangataJ said:

"Chrissy is unattractive inside and out, fake! Because how did it matter who it was for?"

@miss_fine_wine wrote:

"Wait? She talks to her man like that???? Okay"

@GI_Irvin added:

"Dirty mouth on that woman "

@Dingswayo_N commented:

"That woman you can't compare her with something beautiful "

@primy_thompson said:

"Mean wifeshe already respects people based on their level of standards."

@NalaAzania wrote:

"Glad people ran her off this app. Still a mean girl."

Nandi Madida celebrates South Africa’s takeover of the Grammy Awards

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida is one proud Southie! The TV personality loved the country, saying, "She is the girl she thinks she is."

Media personality Nandi Madida praised South Africa and its entertainers who basked in the spotlight at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News