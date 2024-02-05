Nandi Madida hailed South Africa after Trevor Noah nailed his hosting duties and Tyla won an award

Water hitmaker Tyla walked away with her first Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance

Mzansi agreed with the Apple Music Africa Now Radio host, and many weighed in on Tyla winning a Grammy

Nandi Madida is one proud Southie! The TV personality showed love to the country, saying 'she is the girl she thinks she is'.

Nandi Madida expressed pride after SA shone at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Image: @nandi_madida

Nandi Madida gushes over Tyla and Trevor Noah

Media personality Nandi Madida praised South Africa and its entertainers who received the spotlight at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the award ceremony for the fourth time in a row. He received praise from viewers for always nailing his hosting duties.

Topping the trends list was Tyla, who won the inaugural Best African Music Performance for her hit song Water. Taking to X, the Apple Music Africa Now Radio host posted:

"Trevor Noah hosting the #GRAMMYs,Tyla winning a Grammy. Ya ne South Africa is the girl she thinks she is."

Mzansi weighs in on Nandi's post

Fans agreed with Nandi Madida, and many had this to say:

@lugacity_1 said:

"With Trevor Noah hosting the #GRAMMYs and Tyla winning a Grammy, South Africa is certainly making a mark on the global stage. The pride and joy are well-deserved!"

@_LeratoMabuzaM added:

"She is the mother she thinks she is."

@vinniemm mentioned:

"Stronger together."

@JoMarcus lauded:

"The next IT girl @Tyllaaaaaa; hottest in thee game, already, & it’s nOT particularly close‼️"

@Mbali_J_Base added:

"The Arts have put South Africa on the Map. No doubt. No filter. The ARTS nothing else."

@TmCiteilife asked:

"Is Trevor the permanent host of the Grammys. He's been working since the pandemic."

@Botshelo4Life said:

"We are just being sabotaged politically/economically never to realize the full potential of this great nation."

Jay Z slams Grammys for not awarding Beyonce Album Of The Year

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Jay-Z recently slammed the Grammy as they have never awarded Beyoncé the Album of the Year Award.

The American record producer vented out while accepting the Global Impact Award Grammy on stage. Many netizens agreed with him as they also don't understand why Beyonce was never awarded.

