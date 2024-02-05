Davido was dragged for allegedly making Tyla's Grammy Award win about Africa

The singer congratulated Tyla on her win, saying it was a big deal for the continent, and was roasted by South Africans

Mzansi corrected Davido, saying the Grammy was for South Africa, not the entire continent

South Africa roasted Davido for seemingly making Tyla's Grammy Award win about Africa. Images: davido, tyla

Source: Instagram

Davido is catching some heat from South Africans after congratulating Tyla on her Grammy Award win. The Unavailable hitmaker said the award was a big deal for the continent, and was roasted by Mzansi, correcting him that the award was for South Africa and other African countries shouldn't take credit.

Davido dragged after congratulating Tyla

Coming from an amazing night at the Grammy's, our girl Tyla was showered with love and praise for bagging a win in the Best African Music Performance category for Water.

Fellow nominee, , was among the people who congratulated Tyla on her win, and took to his Twitter (X) page to show love:

"Congratulations on your win @Tyllaaaaaaa! Big One for Africa! Keep soaring!"

But South Africans didn't take well to Davido's message, saying he was making the award about the entire continent. No wonder he comes to South Africa heavily armed, Mzansi throws shots like crazy!

sipheshezie said:

"All of a sudden when we win, it’s a big win for Africa? Bathong!"

eishsbu wrote:

"No South African claimed Burna Boy when he won the Grammy, they shouldn't annoy us."

diketsocm posted:

"She’s South African, so that Grammy is for South African, not for Africa."

The post sparked a heated exchange between Africans. Previously, Tyla divided the nation when Mzansi squared off with Nigeria over the singer's sound and the Amapiano genre - it's truly a never-ending battle:

@BigJeff___ said:

"Lol, SA people will embarrass you for being happy for them."

3m3ks wrote:

"You South Africans are so jarring, what happened to saying thank you and moving on?"

KarenVanWyk7 posted:

"But the rest of Africa celebrates her too, what's the issue? Y'all just too sour for nothing."

Tyla thanks supporters for Grammy Win

Taking to the stage on Grammy night, Tyla shared an emotional thank-you speech showing love to her supporters for holding her down and praising God for the year that changed her life:

"I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22. If you don't know me, I'm Tyla from South Africa and last year, God decided to change my whole life; thank you so much to God."

"Thank you to my team and my family; I know my mother is crying somewhere here."

Tyla premieres Truth or Dare music video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the debut of Tyla's latest music video, which had fans singing her praises.

The singer delivered the cinematic Truth or Dare visuals, and brought back her love interest from the Water music video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News