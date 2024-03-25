Tyla is now the most popular African artist, boasting an impressive monthly Spotify following

The chart-topping artist has over 30 million listeners, with Water raking in over 400million plays

Fans congratulated Tyla and her team after she overtook Calm Down hitmaker Rema to gain the number 1 spot

Tyla's career is on an upward trajectory. The star recently got crowned the most African performing artist with the most Spotify listeners.

Tyla now has over 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Tyla beats Rema for the number 1 spot.

The chart-topper recently achieved over 30 million listeners, according to @AfricaFactsZone. Her breakout song Water raked in over 400 million plays on the popular streaming platform.

The post reads:

"Tyla overtakes Rema to become the African Artiste with the Most Spotify Monthly Listeners. She has 30.1 million Spotify monthly listeners."

Mzansi congratulates Tyla

Many of her fans congratulated the singer and lauded her team for working overtime to make Tyla a global superstar.

@NoseTheCapital:

"I told them that the album is going to change the whole scenario, and you guys said otherwise."

@KatorTarkaa:

"Nigerian artists like Rema keep on paving the way for others to follow. We are always at the forefront of the African music scene, setting the standard for excellence. Congrats to Tyla, but let's not forget who blazed the trail."

@Kwaw_Stiga:

"South Africa is gradually taking over."

@the_tech_writer:

"This lady is moving. Congratulations to her."

@Homiebishop:

"Is she even African because I’ve never seen her in South Africa she claims to come from. Rema remains the future of African music."

@Badgowies:

"Congratulations to our Nigerian sister Tyla."

