The Grammy award-winning singer Tyla has made history once again with her new album

The star became the first African artist to chart an album in the Top 10 of the USA iTunes Chart in 2024

Many netizens celebrated Tyla's milestone and congratulated her on social media after the news was shared

Tyla makes history again with her new album. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla has made history once again with her new highly-anticipated album, which she dropped on Friday, 22 March 2024.

Tyla becomes the first African to chart in the top 10 of US iTunes chart

Our very own young Grammy award-winning singer, Tyla, has made headlines once again after her Water remix music video with American star Travis Scott, which reached one million views on YouTube in just 24 hours of it being dropped.

Recently, the star was celebrated as she became the first African to chart in the top 10 USA iTunes chart in 2024 with her new album Tyla which earlier received lukewarm responses from Mzansi.

A Twitter (X) user, @tylasstats, shared the news on their timeline and wrote:

"‘TYLA’ by Tyla enters the top 10 on iTunes United States chart! #6. ‘TYLA’ by Tyla — (NEW). She is the first African artist to chart an album in the top 10 of US iTunes chart in 2024!"

See the post below:

SA celebrates Tyla's milestone

Shortly after the news was shared, many netizens celebrated Tyla's milestone on social media. See some of the reactions below:

@tylasstats shared:

"I’m so surprised how good she’s doing globally. She’s literally competing with the biggest pop/hiphop stars tonight."

@thebaddieb8 said:

"Run it up let’s go!"

@DynamicDango wrote:

"By the end of this weekend I'm personally making sure she's number one."

@IThinkItsDylan celebrated:

"She is taking it!!!"

@Grootboom704 responded:

"She’s here to stay!"

@itsmuzoli replied:

"Beautiful talented coloured girl."

Tyla rubs shoulders with Lebron James at Lakers game

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African musician Tyla attended an NBA basketball game in America.

During the recent Lakers' game, all eyes were on Tyla as she stole the spotlight for her looks and her interaction with LeBron James. She has been making massive waves since her hit song went viral, earning the attention of many admirers who couldn't stop singing her praises.

Source: Briefly News