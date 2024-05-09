MK Youth's Bonginkosi Khanyile has accused party elders of trying to influence the League to back their friends when electing new leadership

Khanyile explained that the League needed guidance and wisdom from the elder party members, not to be controlled

Many netizens who watched Khanyile's speech were impressed and believed he had the qualities to be part of the party's future leadership

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

MK Youth’s Bonginkosi Khanyile has blasted elders who attempted to manipulate the party's youth. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

MK Youth's Bonginkosi Khanyile has accused party elders of trying to influence the League's decisions.

Bonginkosi Khanyile calls for MKPYL's independence

Khanyile said the older called the party's Youth League members and advised them to appoint their friends when the conference convenes. In the YouTube video, Khanyile said the youth wanted wisdom and guidance from the mother body; however, it must not control the League.

Khanyile was removed as interim MKP Youth League leader on 9 April 2024 after he and Visvin Reddy were handed warnings for making reckless public statements.

According to TimesLIVE, the former interim leader made headlines when she criticised MKP members who wanted co-founder Jabulani Khumalo as party president.

MK Party supporters react

Many netizens who commented on the video applauded Khanyile and vouched for him as a future leader of the organisation.

@jabulaniradebe2995 said:

“The son of the MK party we love you boy and we need you in the MK.”

@KayDayce added:

“He's on fire for the revolution. Not here for titles. As MK we're blessed to have him.”

@SbongokuhleNgobese predicted:

“Our future President Bonginkosi Khanyile.”

@karibamoetanalo6365 commented:

“Very intelligent young man... our Leader.”

@user-hy3rx1mm5r said:

“I like this young man a firebrand.”

IEC calls for the removal of Visvin Reddy and Bonginkosi Khanyile

Briefly News reported that the IEC requested the MK Party to remove Visvin Reddy and Bonginkosi Khanyile from its candidate list.

The news was revealed by the party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela, about a month before the country heads to the polls.

The revelation comes after MK leader Jacob Zuma won his appeal and overturned the IEC's decision to bar him from contesting.

