Petroleum giant BP Southern Africa (BPSA) is planning to expand its network of service stations around the country

BPSA intends to roll out several new sites this year and revamp its more than 500 forecourt stores

This comes in stark contrast to its competitor, Shell, which has outlined its plans to exit its South African downstream business

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. For 13 years, she has devoted her professional life to covering social issues and community news, sharing her expertise with newsrooms like The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

BP Southern Africa wants to grow service stations across South Africa. Images: Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - BP Southern Africa, which has been around in South Africa for a hundred years, is going to make its presence even bigger by opening more service stations and fixing up over 500 stores near the gas pumps.

BP set to expand

According to TimesLIVE, the company's focus is on enhancing service centres and growing its convenience stores.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This strategic move contrasts sharply with Shell's plans to divest its South African downstream business, including more than 600 service stations.

Amid concerns about South Africa's investment attractiveness following Shell's announcement, BP reaffirmed its dedication to the country's energy supply networks for the long haul.

South Africa CEO Taelo Mojapelo said:

"From our forecourt to our partners in retailing, storage and distribution, we are dedicated to remaining a forward-looking, responsible and effective steward of South Africa’s energy supply networks for as long as the country needs us."

Mzansi weighs in

People throughout the country have digested this news really well, and they are hopeful that it will create more employment in South Africa.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Thandeka Thande shared:

"Let's all blame ANC government for BP's decision too like we did with shells."

@Mthembu Mthembu commented:

"British petroleum. When are we going to own our recourses and beneficiate our people instead of giving international investors space."

@Joseph Radithobane Ćeoće said:

"Sasol and Astron energy will take over, good."

@Ephraim Mathapo expressed:

"Shell might be big in the world, but that greed and arrogance won't get them anywhere in South Africa. Engen, BP, Sasol, Global, Caltex are still here providing petroleum and we're fine with them."

@Makgorometxa Rakobela shared:

"Well it's always like that,hence I said it's an opportunity for others to grow."

@Samy Dees joked:

"Get ready to pay R30 per litre but good for them."

@Samuel said:

"When one door closes another always opens."

Shell may leave South Africa

In a related story, Briefly News reported that global oil giant Shell wants to leave South Africa over a dispute with its BBE partner, Thebe Investments.

It's reported that Thebe wants billions for its stake in one of South Africa's biggest empowerment deals.

Shell owns more than 600 petrol stations in South Africa and has been permitted by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to explore more mineral reserves.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News