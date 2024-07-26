The South African Police Service arrested 95 foreign nations from Libya who were operating a secret military camp

the foreign nationals allegedly misrepresented themselves and claimed they were training to be security officers

South Africans applauded the SAPS, and many were stunned to find that foreign nationals from another country would train in SA illegally

WHITE RIVER, MPUMALANGA—The South African Police Service uncovered a military training camp where 95 foreign nationals from Libya were allegedly training. SA was stunned.

95 foreign nationals arrested in Mpumalanga

According to the South African Police Service, a joint operation between SAPS' ProvJOINT structure, Police Intelligence, and the Department of Home Affairs led them to the suspected military base in White River in Mpumalanga. They raided the premises on 26 July and arrested the Libyan foreign nationals.

The place was reportedly designated as a training site and converted into a military training base. Provincial Commissioner Major General Zeph Mlkhwanazi said the investigations continue, and the force takes threats to SA safety seriously.

South Africans stunned

Netizens commenting on @AthlendaM's tweet were gobsmacked that there was an illegal military training camp in the country.

Not a Peace Officer asked:

"Who approved their visa? Corruption started there."

Sphithiphithi Evaluator said:

"Signs of a country with very weak intelligence."

Sinelizwi asked:

"What has our country become?"

David Moino said:

"I fail to understand why all these foreigners wanna flock to SA."

Matana asked:

"Are they not terrorists? Also, how did they set up an entire military camp without intelligence detection?"

Compatriot said:

"South Africa is a jumping castle for foreign nationals!"

Mongstar said:

"They were told to find creative ways to enter the country."

